“I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
This quote is so true and for me, it’s more that I am disappointed in you for lying to me. Do you know the saying, “Liar, liar, pants on fire”? Wouldn’t it be nice if liars’ pants were on fire, then you’d know they are a liar and you won’t be surprised or disappointed? Of course, wishing someone’s pants were on fire isn’t very nice, maybe just a tattoo on their forehead, no I guess we can’t do that either. I guess we just have to take our chances with people and when they prove that they are not worthy of our trust then we move on.
Liars lack remorse and empathy. They are experts at rationalizing their lies and don’t think about the consequences of how they hurt and mistreat others with their lies. “Fool (lie to) me once, shame on you. Fool (lie to) me twice, shame on me.” There are so many other trustworthy people that are worthy of your time and attention that you don’t have to continue to be mistreated by a liar.
This certainly isn’t a “feel good” topic and what does it have to do with giving? It’s really a simple answer. Give yourself the courage and the freedom to walk away from that liar and not let them bring you down or hurt you. There are three types of lies. The ones that are meant to hurt others, lies of omission, and the ones that are used to protect oneself. A lie is a lie no matter which way you slice it. Children’s lies are usually used to keep themselves out of trouble. Some adults have embraced all three types of lying and get extremely good at them. I’m unsure this week if I got more upset when someone I care about was lied to or when I was being lied to. I don’t see the benefit of lying. I’m not saying I’ve never lied. When I was a child I went to confession whenever my Mother made me go or when the nuns made us go during school time. I always told the priest the same confession, “I’ve lied to my Mom and I’ve been mean to my sisters.” One time the priest asked me why I said the same confession week after week. Well first of all I told him he wasn’t supposed to know it was me, that’s why they have the little screen in the confessional. He apologized and then let me continue. I went on to tell him that I couldn’t really remember if I did either one of those things, but hey, I’m a kid and I probably did one or both of them at least once during the week. I could see him shake his head and then he gave me the same penance he always did, two Our Fathers and 4 Hail Marys.
The point of all of this is to let it go. Learn that this person is not trustworthy and move on. It hurts, and it’s disappointing but you are better than that. Your kindness challenge for the week is to let that hurt go. Give yourself absolution to not feel guilty for letting that person go. Removing the lies and the toxic relationship is one of the greatest kindness challenges you can give yourself.
