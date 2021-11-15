“What shall I render unto the Lord for all his benefits toward me” (Psalm 116:12)? What can I return for His goodness to me?
He planned my life before I was even formed in my mother’s womb (Psalm 139:16) with intention of giving me eternal life. He is everywhere so He is always with me and never forgets me. His thoughts of me can’t be counted. How precious! How can I thank Him?
I am a sinner by birth and my fleshly nature is in “enmity against God” (Romans 8:7) but He sent His Son to deliver me from sin’s condemnation and reconcile me to Himself. “I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 7:25) that by His power I have made up my mind to serve Him. How can I thank Him? for life? for salvation from sin? for the promise of eternal life?
All I can do in return for the sinless Sacrifice of the Lamb of God for my sins and all blessings is give Him myself, “a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable” unto Him. No calf sacrifices are needed now but He wants the “calves of our lips” (Hosea 14:2). “By him therefore let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name” (Hebrews 13:15) but not “vain oblations” (Isaiah 1:13) from hearts that aren’t right.
God wants our hearts, our minds, our souls, all our strength and wants us to live by the Golden Rule of love toward our neighbors. This is “more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices” (Mark 12:33). We can never repay God for the benefits He gives, but we can thank Him in word and in attitude. “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God” (Micah 6:8)?
Ten leprous men appealed to Jesus for healing and He sent them to the priests. As they were going, all were healed. One returned and loudly glorified God and fell down at Jesus’ feet and thanked Him. Jesus said, “Where are the nine” (Luke 17:17)?
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits” (Psalm 103:2). We’re forgiven, healed, redeemed from Hell and experience His lovingkindness continually. We have our families, their love, shelter, clothing, strength and hope of life in eternity. “Every good gift and every perfect gift” (James 1:17) come from God above and though we are happy to be blessed, that isn’t enough. We should recognize God as the Source of our good things and speak and live our thankfulness every day. “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift” (2 Corinthians 9:15).
Believe, repent, confess Christ to others, be baptized and receive His Spirit. Seek Him first and material blessings will be “added unto you” (Matthew 6:33). “O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth forever” (Psalm 136:1). Give back yourself. He made you. You’re His, but you can choose or reject Him. Give back. Give God yourself!
