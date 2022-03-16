‘It seems so simple now, but it took me a long time to figure out that happiness is experienced when we finally give ourselves permission to let go of the things that make us sad,” Steve Maraboli.
This weekend I had the opportunity to have a nice long visit with a friend that has been sad for some time now. My heart ached for her but today my heart is overjoyed to hear her laughter. And we shared plenty of laughter during our visit. She even made a comment about how important laughter is and not just a little chuckle, but a true, one hundred percent belly laugh. She has found her happy again. Her sadness won’t ever be completely gone but she has learned how to let go and focus on more of the positive things she has in her life and I am so grateful that I am part of that again.
Laughter comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages and has many positive physiological and psychological effects on people. Laughter decreases stress and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies. Laughter releases endorphins that not only promote well-being but can even temporarily relieve pain, lower your heart rate, blood pressure, and muscular tension. When they say laughter is the best medicine, they aren’t kidding!
One of the greatest sounds in the whole world is a baby’s laugh. A baby, a child’s laughter is so pure, so contagious that when you hear it you can’t help but smile and often times laugh right along with them. Laughter shouldn’t belong to just babies and young children.
“You don’t stop laughing because you grow older. You grow older because you stop laughing,” Maurice Chevalier.
The old wives’ tale that it takes more muscles to create a frown than it does a smile is true. It is estimated that it takes 53 muscles to frown and only 12 to smile. The less you work the muscles on your face supposedly the fewer wrinkles you get as you age. Something to think about when I apply my face cream each day. Maybe I’ll smile as I do it and see how that works.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do what makes you happy. Be with those that make you smile. Laugh, a true belly laugh, with someone you love.
Mort Walker said, “Seven days without laughter makes one weak.”
Laugh as often as you can, it truly is the best medicine. Laughter matters. Laugh until your belly hurts and then just a little bit more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.