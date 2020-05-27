‘What goes around, comes around,” Unknown.
I’ve always been a firm believer in this. I once read a story about a man who stopped to help a lady with a flat tire. It had recently rained and the man was tired but saw that the woman was alone, scared and really needed the man’s help. The woman was a little weary so he suggested she pop the trunk and stay in the car while he took care of her tire.
After the tire was replaced the lady thanked him and offered to pay him for his time. The man politely declined but before he left he told her that if she really wanted to pay him back, the next time she saw someone who needed help, she could give that person the assistance they needed, and to think of him. The man went home tired and more than a little dirty from changing the tire.
My stepdad used to do things like this all the time. He was an over the road truck driver and he never failed to stop and help someone in need. He had many similar stories he shared over the years. This story continues when the lady stops a little while later at a diner. Her waitress is very pregnant and is obviously having some discomfort from being on her feet all day. She approaches the ladies table with her hand on her lower back but she still serves the lady with a smile. When the bill came for her meal the lady remembered the kind man who stopped and helped her with her tire. Remembering him she gave the waitress a hundred dollar bill to pay for her meal. As the waitress went to make her change she quickly returned to find that the women had left before she could bring her, her change. There on the table was a note and three more hundred dollar bills. The note said, “You don’t owe me anything. I have been there too. Somebody once helped me out, the way I’m helping you. If your really want to pay me back, here is what you do; do not let this chain of love end with you.” The waitress tearfully picked up the much appreciated gift and later that night she told her husband what had happened. Her husband looked at his wives weary but happy face and just smiled. The he finished washing up from recently changing a tire on a rainy day.
The story may not have been told exactly like I read it but the point of the story is the same. Webster dictionary defines what goes around comes around as a saying used if someone treats other people badly he or she will eventually be treated badly by someone else. Karma says the sum of a persons actions decide their own fate in future experiences. You sow what you reap. If you are unkind, unkindness will find you. If you are kind, kindness will be returned to you. Giving and kindness go hand in hand. Your kindness challenge for the week is to give. Give to someone in need. During these difficult times there are so many people who are struggling. Leave a bit larger tip when you eat out or pick up a to go order. If you see someone in need, give. Your gift, no matter the size will keep the chain of love going. Don’t let it end, ever. Be the first link in the chain.
This week I stopped to see my grandson on his birthday and he began a chain of love with me when he made me an origami paper finger game that I loved playing when I was young. It was his birthday, I gave to him and he gave to me. I later shared this game with a dear friend and it brought back so many good memories and some new laughs to our hectic week together.
Thank you, Keegan, for being a link in my chain of love this week.
