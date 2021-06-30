“A true friend doesn’t care if you are broken, upset, what you weigh, if your house is a mess or if your family is filled with crazy people. They love you for who you are.” – Unknown
If in life you can count on one hand the number of true friends that you have then I would say you are truly blessed. It seems that as I grow older the competition, if you will, between women, the jealousy seems to lessen. If you are a woman you know what I am talking about. If you are a man you have witnessed this type of behavior and I’m sure you have lent a shoulder to cry on when a female friend was in need. We mature as we age. With maturity, we realize the importance of a true friend and cherish the moments we get to spend with them. I am so very blessed. I used to be able to count the number of true, close friends that I had on one hand and I was so grateful but as the years continue to tick away I find that number increasing and I’m just awestruck. The days of competitiveness and jealousy are not completely over but they sure seem less and far between. This makes my heart happy.
I’ve had such a busy week and with the holiday week upon me, I find that each day I have a reason to celebrate. This week we will gather with friends and family to celebrate our Independence day. Your challenge this week is to make your own Independence day. Free yourself from those toxic people and relationships that make you feel anything other than awesome! You don’t have to be my age to learn the importance of having true friends in your life, people you love, people you trust and will be there for you no matter what. “In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. And get used by people you would do anything for.” – Unknown. It hurts to find out that someone isn’t who you thought they were but you never know who the next person will be that comes into your life. Be open to those new relationships and be willing to let go of the ones that are toxic and harmful.
Independence is defined as freedom from the control, influence, support, aid or the like of others. The state of being independent. Your independence day from toxic relationships can start today. No matter your gender, age, or nationality you know this exists and there’s no time like the present to make that change in your life.
July 4th, 1776 our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence. We celebrate our Independence as a nation this week. I hope you will be celebrating your own Independence and I hope that one day you find that you don’t have enough fingers to count the true friends that you have. True friends make your life richer.
“Your circle should want to see you win. Your circle should clap the loudest when you have good news. If they don’t, get a new circle.” – Unknown
