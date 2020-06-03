‘When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I”m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don’t feel so bad.” Lyrics from the show tune “My Favorite Things,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, The Sound of Music. This is my all time favorite musical but this song is just too much fun if you try to replace the words with the things that make you happy.
If I wrote the song it would go more like this; Sunshine and lilacs and old folks and babies, bright colored dresses and warm hugs and kisses, sweet smelling babies wrapped up in blankets ... these are a few of my favorite things. Coffee and bacon and pistachio ice cream, gardening and swimming and plenty of fishing, dancing and music and family vacations ... these are a few of my favorite things. When the pain hits, when the day passes, when I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel so bad.
Our world has been a little upside down here lately and it has caused many of us, worry, concern, anger, fear. A lot of negative emotions that can overwhelm if we aren’t careful. Music itself helps lift our spirits. We all can probably imagine or think of a song that invokes feelings of happiness, hope and inspiration. Songs can also bring back fond memories that make us smile as well as make us sad. Life is full of happy and sad times but we are in charge of tipping the scales to the more positive, happy side. To do this we need to think of our favorite things.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do just that. Think of your favorite things, what are the things that make you smile, make you happy? Write them down, then ask yourself, do I have these enough in my life? Do I need more?
I have coffee everyday and many days bacon is its accompaniment. I love sunshine and I make sure it shines upon me every day that I can, I can feel it warming my heart. Lilacs are seasonal but when I can get them I am giddy with joy.
When I do something kind for an elderly person or a baby my world is right in every way. Nothing can make me sad when I hold a baby or make someone else smile. The activities that bring me happiness I do as I can so in order to bring happiness each day I wear a dress that I like, I hug those that I love and the blue bird of happiness is with me. My wish for each of us is that the bluebird of happiness always resides within you.
“An optimist is someone who figures that if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s the bluebird of happiness,” Robert Breault.
