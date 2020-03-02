“Things to do before you assume, learn, before you judge, understand, before you hurt, feel, before you say, think,” Unknown.
Such good advice and when someone you care about doesn't do these things it can hurt, make you sad but ultimately only you can decide how to respond.
Assuming in any relationship can be so harmful. Learn the facts, have the conversation and listen with love. Don't just hear the words but open your heart and listen. Ask, listen, forgive and begin again. A really good piece of advice is to “Just remember that sometimes, the way you think about a person isn't the way they actually are.” Unknown.
Relationships in my life and in the lives of the ones I love are challenging to say the least but I am not willing to give up on those I love and I won't let my friends and family give up without a fight.
“Sometimes, second chances work out even better than the first because you learn from your mistakes,” Unknown.
“I gave you a second chance. I ran back into a burning house to save the things I loved,” Beau Taplin.
Second chances have really touched my family, the lives of my friends and when those involved really learn from mistakes made it can be more powerful and more beautiful than you can imagine. On the other side of the coin you can choose to not learn, to continue assuming and hurt, carry the anger and sadness for a long time. What a waste, what a shame.
This week a dear friend became very ill, we almost lost him and my heart was heavy with worry. He has been given a second chance. It's his decision to try and take better care of himself and be here for a longer period of time for his family and his friends. We aren't in control of all things in our lives but we are in control of how we treat others and how we treat ourselves. Your kindness challenge for the week is to give someone a second chance. Take the time to learn the facts, have that conversation and listen with your heart.
“Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life, sometimes good people make bad choices, it doesn't mean they are bad. It means they are human,” Unknown.
Life, love, family, friends are what bring us so much joy. Tell the negativity that life brings us that there isn't any room in your heart for that. Only let love, forgiveness and kindness in and cherish the time we have here before it's too late. Tomorrow isn't promised.
Giving Matters 3/1/2020
Submitted by: Jackie Sikes
A Promise to Forgive, a Second Chance
