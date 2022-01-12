Random acts of kindness are so easy to do and when you are on the receiving end of them well, they are just wow! Flowers delivered from my loving daughter were one such kindness I received this week. No, it wasn’t my birthday, it wasn’t any “special” day. It was just because she thought of me and wanted me to know that she loves me. This act of kindness and love will last way longer than the flowers.
“Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end,” Scott Adams.
Have you recently done a random act of kindness? If no, then you should, and if yes, great! I scroll through my Facebook page at least once a day and my heart is heavy with sadness at the many prayer requests that I am reading. We have so many people sick, going through medical issues, loss, grief, worry, and still many are unemployed and struggling.
I know that for myself the winter months make me a little sad and melancholy. The trees are bare, it’s really too cold to walk outside and I’m missing the colors in the world around me. Your kindness challenge for this week is to seek out someone who may be struggling or is just a little sad and practice a random act of kindness. There are so many things someone might need. Prayer is always a good place to start but don’t forget the power of just a simple smile or a kind word. Some friends bought me my breakfast the other day after we enjoyed a nice morning visiting. My granddaughter was craving fry bread so my random act of kindness was to make her some and have her over for a nice visit. When I’m struggling myself it takes more of an effort to want to do something for someone else. This is when we need to rise above that melancholy and do something! I’ve always been a “doer” and I don’t like not feeling like doing anything. The flowers came at the perfect time. I needed that lift that encouragement to get out of my blue mood and do something. Each day after the flowers arrived things just got better and better.
We all have challenges. These last two years have taken a toll on us all. We have all been worried, scared, sad, and angry. We need to remember to put something positive in each new day. And by we I mean us. So do something kind, laugh, share time with those you love, and be grateful for each and every moment you have.
“I am thankful for another day. The world may not always be easy to live in, but I am thankful for another chance to be here, to breathe, to choose my direction, and to love and be loved. I am intent on highlighting the positive and offering the light I have to give to the world. I am making the most of this lifetime, because it is my life, after all,” Unknown.
