‘Words. So powerful. They can crush a heart, or heal it. They can shame a soul, or liberate it. They can shatter dreams, or energize them. They can obstruct connection, or invite it. They can create defenses, or melt them. We have to use words wisely,” Jeff Brown.
Yes, words are so powerful, they impact others but they also impact ourselves. We need to choose our words carefully. We need to think before we speak. The written word can have the same amount of power and we need to be careful there too. We know the sting of an unkind words and we also know the warmth and elation we feel with kind words.
When I see someone write unkind words on social media for all to see I’m sad. These words can only be forgiven, not forgotten. We sometimes write or say something that comes across as negative and while your intentions may not have been to hurt if they are taken that way there is little to do but try to clarify, apologize and ask for forgiveness.
“Be sure to taste your words before you spit them out,” Unknown.
Negative words can have lasting ramifications as well.
“You never know how long your words will stay in someone’s mind even long after you’ve forgotten you spoke them,” Unknown.
However, on the other side of the coin when you write or speak words of kindness you never know how much those words can touch someone. I would rather be cautious and use kind words hoping to lift someone up rather than tear them down, inspire rather than discourage, compliment rather than complain.
Be forever mindful that your actions speak louder than your words.
“I am cautious of people whose actions don’t match their words,” Unknown.
Actions are so powerful and when you combine them with kindness and giving you can help to heal so many wrongs, so many hurts. Your kindness challenge for the week is to speak words of kindness to all you meet, write words of kindness and love. When others hurt with their words or actions, smile, don’t let the hurt take root, speak the phrase, “Hakuna Matata” to yourself and forgive. The phrase was used in the Disney film “The Lion King.” It comes from the Swahili language from East Africa meaning, “no trouble, no worries.” It’s a problem free, philosophy.
My Dad loved this phrase and just saying it brings a smile to my face. I hope it will for you too and that our words and actions come from giving and kind hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.