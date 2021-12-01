Black Friday, for many, is the kick-off for holiday shopping. Personally, I like to shop year-round. My daughter, Jenni, however, can’t keep a secret that long, she gets too excited and gives you your gifts early, she’s so cute. However you go about doing your Christmas shopping keep in mind that,
“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree; is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other,” Burton Hills.
I had one of the very best Thanksgiving in a long while then we had a scare when one of our granddaughters ended up in the ER and was transferred to Children’s Hospital. We’ve had a few very worrisome days but she is home now and we have one more thing to be grateful for. Once again our family has been blessed with loving friends and family who sent prayers and positive thoughts our way. Life is such a roller coaster ride. I like roller coasters but then again a nice smooth ride in the country is very appealing.
During the upcoming weeks as we prepare for Christmas let us consider including the following gift suggestions. To your enemy, give forgiveness. To a friend and or a family member, give them love. To a customer, give them the best service you can. To all, give charity. To every child, set a good example. To fellow co-workers, give them patience and kindness, it makes for a better working environment. To yourself, give respect and time to recharge so that you can always be the best you can be.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to make your Christmas list, check it twice, and give something to those who have been naughty and maybe not so nice. Give them forgiveness, tolerance, and kindness. Start the season of giving with a heart free of anger, bitterness, and sadness. When you let those negative emotions go your heart has room for more love and happiness.
“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most,” Ruth Carter Stapleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.