A few weeks ago my daughter shared a story about a good Samaritan that saved her when she needed it most. She was heading to Benton with her one-year-old grandson and she broke down with car troubles. A kind gentleman came out of his home and asked if she needed some help. Not only did he help her with her vehicle, but he also called a mechanic friend of his to come and assist and he wouldn’t let her pay for any of the work that was done to get her vehicle moving again. If that wasn’t nice enough, while she was waiting he even let her into his home, and told her to make herself comfortable while he left to get things taken care of for her. Now if that’s not the definition of a good, kind, and giving person I don’t know what is. I think one word would sum up what happened that day, love. Love for you fellow man/woman. Love for one another.
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love, It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of, What the world needs now is love, sweet love, no not just for some, but for everyone,” words from a song by Jackie DeShannon. No truer words were ever spoken.
Sure it’s always a good rule of thumb to be cautious but if you approach life with love in your heart you are on the right road, heading in the right direction.
“In the end, nothing we do or say in this lifetime will matter as much as the way we have loved one another,” Daphne Rose Kingma. With a true love for one another comes true happiness.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to show love to a stranger. Your act of love can be anything that you want it to be. One of my dearest friends needed an act of love when she was taken to the emergency room after her heart rate dropped dangerously low. Luckily she was with other people who truly love her and they called me right away. The outpouring of love that everyone showed her helped to ease the fear she was experiencing, she knew she was not alone. She knew she was loved. She is doing much better, I brought her home with me for a few days.
Frank Arrigazzi once said, “A life of purpose is a life of service, giving to others with total and unconditional love is the key.”
I know that my purpose in life is to love, to be kind, to give. I am joyful, I have hope every day that others will experience unconditional love and that they will receive unconditional happiness in return. Love is contagious so spread it wherever you go and the prognosis is happiness.
