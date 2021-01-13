Lori McKenna wrote a song titled, “Humble and Kind.” She wrote this song for her children. She wrote it in one day and it’s based on what she wants her children to know and learn about life. There are thousands of self-help books that have a similar message. The message is simple yet profound. This week I didn’t see a lot of kindness happening either with the encounters, though limited, that I had with people or on social media.
So much is going on in our world and it breaks my heart to hear a good friend of mine almost in tears because she is so worried, scared, and feeling very uncertain. Emotions have been running high for some time now but now is not the time to give in. Being passionate about things isn’t wrong but being unkind and hurtful is. Not every day is going to be a good day but I am going to live each day to the fullest anyway. Not everyone I know will agree with me but I will agree to disagree with them and still be kind. Not everyone will tell you the truth but I will be honest anyway. Not everyone I love will love me back but I won’t give up on love and I will love anyway. Each day is a new beginning in the next chapter of our lives, a new opportunity to be humble and kind. It’s so easy to find reasons to embrace division between people but finding common ground is harder but certainly, the right step to take towards happiness, love, and kindness.
“If we cannot by reason, by influence, by example, by strenuous effort, and by personal sacrifice, mend the bad places of civilization, we certainly cannot do it by force,” Auberon Herbert.
“Anger is that powerful internal force that blows out the light of reason,” Ralph Waldo Emerson.
I will not let my light be blown out.
Will you join me? Your kindness challenge this week is to take every negative that happens and look for the positive. It’s there, it may not be easy, you will have to look hard at times but it is there.
“Differences will always exist, but division doesn’t always have to result,” Beth Moore.
We are stronger when we are together and if we can’t be on the same page that’s fine but I will still treat you with kindness.
Tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow I will smile a little bigger, I will love a little deeper, I will laugh a little more, I will pray a little harder, I will be grateful a little more, I will be humble, I will be kind and I will start today. Instead of my picture on my social media page, I will post a heart as a symbol of my commitment to be humble, to be kind, to love each other no matter what differences divide us. There is a Facebook page, A World of Hearts, that started a movement to post photos of hearts as a way of spreading love across the world. Posts show up in my feed every day and while I skim over most of the posts I see, I don’t skim over these. It warms my heart and maybe it will yours too, check it out and remember, to always be humble and kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.