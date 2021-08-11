‘Happiness is spending time with the people you love and creating memories that last a lifetime,” Unknown.
It has been one crazy week but all in a good way. I’ve been fortunate to have spent time with great friends, with family. On Monday I celebrated the anniversary of my birth. I started the week with my great-grandson sleeping in my arms, went onto zip lining and free falling with loved ones, had a house full of family, enjoyed a benefit show at the park with my husband, and ended it with a fun event and good times at the lake at a luau of all things. Time, time spent doing things that bring me happiness, I am so blessed!
Spending time doing or even thinking of things that bring a smile to your face is so important and should be done daily, just like a multivitamin. A memory my mother had of me and my sister brought a smile to her face this week when she thought about it. The memory is really funny. My sister Donna is just barely older than me but she’s one smart cookie or for this story maybe we should say she’s one good egg. As children we liked to eat hard-boiled eggs, still do for that matter, but Donna would always ask for one and offer to get me one too. She was good to her word and I ate my share of hard-boiled eggs when I was young. She was looking out for me and I always looked up to her. One day however my mother gave me a hard-boiled egg. I took the egg and just looked at it. As my mother tells the story, I soon became upset after she handed me the egg, crying that I wanted an egg. She told me that’s what she just gave me, an egg. I insisted that it wasn’t, I wanted a yellow egg. After a little conversation with my sister, my mother discovered that my older sister had been eating the white part of the egg every time that she asked for a hard-boiled egg. She would then give me the part she didn’t like to eat, the yellow part. She had been doing this for some time and I never knew that there were two parts to an egg. All I knew was the yellow part. This silly little story always makes my Mom smile when she thinks of it, especially when she herself eats a hard-boiled egg. No thanks to my sister but I enjoy the whole egg now and this memory is not just funny but a source of teasing I can use against my sister anytime that I want to.
I’m sure that you have plenty of funny little stories of your life in your younger years that can bring a smile to your face. Some stories happened just the other day that can bring you happiness, so to be happy! Don’t worry, be happy! That’s it. Find your happiness this week and share it. Whether it’s something you do, you say, you remember, be happy.
“Happiness is what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony,” Mahatma Gandhi.
On the anniversaries of our birth, we tell each other Happy Birthday. Today I say, Happy day. I hope you find happiness each and every day and I hope you eat the entire egg and smile. I’ll take mine with a little salt, please.
“Do not set aside your happiness. Do not wait to be happy in the future. The best time to be happy is always now,” Roy T. Bennett.
