It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say but what happens when someone who knows you well doesn’t believe you?
“If a friend stops speaking with you because they believed gossip about you without even asking you ‘your side,’ then you didn’t really lose a friend. You only lost a person who didn’t trust or believe in you ... and that’s not really a loss at all. It hurts because it feels unfair, and you would not have treated them the same way. But if that’s the choice they’ve made, you can really only accept it and let them go. Even if you convince them this time, the absence of trust will not have changed, and will continue to hurt you in every future circumstance,” Doe Zantamata.
It’s just a real shame that for some it’s so easy to question all the good things they hear about someone but believe all the bad without a second thought. If they are a true friend they won’t believe the rumors, the gossip about you because they know you. True friends stand by your side and have your back. They help put a stop to the vicious rumors and gossip. You know what they say about assuming anything. Always hear both sides to the story before making assumptions and never be hasty in your decision. Think it through. Once a bridge is burned it rarely gets rebuilt.
Eleanor Roosevelt said it best when she said, “Great mind discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.”
So to those that gossip about you, thank them for making you the center of their world. When choosing a friend remember if someone gossips to you about someone else then they will gossip about you as well.
However, when you come across someone who actually takes the time to hear your side of a story and they are sincere in understanding what did or didn’t happen, now that’s someone that you can respect.
“People are quick to believe the bad things they hear about good people,” Unknown.
Gossip dies when it hits the ears of a wise person.
Your kindness challenge during this week of Thanksgiving is to reflect not just on the things you are thankful for but to reflect on the relationships you have. Cherish and be grateful to the friend that backs you, that is always there for you and will never believe the word of someone else over you. Be that good friend to others, be the wise man (woman) who seeks the truth and treats everyone with love and kindness first.
May you all have a happy, blessed and safe Thanksgiving. Giving, kindness, and thankfulness matter every day.
