I got into a rather lengthy conversation with friends the other day on the power of social media. We debated on the virtues of social media. Social media can be used to share kindness and it can be used to be unkind and hateful. I like technology. I find it challenging at times but it certainly has been useful for many things. I especially love being able to look up answers to questions whenever they pop into my head. I love seeing what friends and family are doing and staying in touch with them is so easy. It’s fun learning things about people, what they love, what they dislike, what their dreams are. If a friend or a loved one lives far away at least I can be a part of their lives by seeing photos and reading about what is happening with them. I don’t even mind reading the opinions of others, even if it is different than mine, but when someone is rude or ugly I prefer to just scroll on by. Being rude and ugly on social media or using it to attach someone is just cowardly. I also feel that it’s important when someone posts a prayer request that you take a few moments and pray or send positive thoughts their way.
I read this quote on Facebook from Geraldine Vermaak and just couldn’t resist sharing it: “Being rude is easy. It does not take any effort and is a sign of weakness and insecurity. Kindness shows great self-discipline and strong self-esteem. Being kind is not always easy when dealing with rude people. Kindness is a sign of a person who has done a lot of personal work and has come to a great self-understanding and wisdom. Choose to be kind over being right, and you’ll be right every time because kindness is a sign of strength.”
So just like Popeye who says, “I am strong to the finish, cause I eat my spinach.” we should be strong each day, serve up kindness even when you think you are at your wit’s end. Popeye also says, “That’s all I can stands, ‘cause I can’t stands no more.” Instead of serving up unkind words just walk away when you can stands no more.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to post your own kindness challenge on social media. Ask your followers to respond and share an act of kindness that they did. Before you know it you will have a huge list of ideas and suggestions on how you can spread kindness to the people in your life that you live with, work with and come into contact with each day. You don’t have to be like Popeye and eat your spinach every day but Joseph B Wirthlin once said, “Kindness is a passport that opens doors and fashions friends. It softens hearts and molds relationships that can last lifetimes.” Be kind to the finish and it wouldn’t hurt to eat your spinach.
