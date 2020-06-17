‘Differences will always exist, but division doesn’t always have to result,” Beth Moore.
I will agree to disagree with you but I refuse to divide us anymore.
Division by skin color and nationality, a mask wearer a non-mask wearer, division by politics, religion, sexual preferences, division by age group, division based on where you live, what you do for a living, what tax bracket you are in, what type of vehicle you drive, which sports team we cheer for and support, what type of music we listen to, we support our military or we shun them, we divide ourselves by the level of education we have received, men are from Mars, women are from Venus, the list is endless. The world gives us a million reasons to divide ourselves. All we need is one reason not to. I’m human, you’re human, done.
Differences are good, they are healthy, they keep life from being anything but boring. There is nothing wrong with surrounding yourself with those that think like you, do like you. We naturally befriend those similar to us but what we, at times, fail to do is to be OK with those that aren’t just like us. We forget to be kind, to accept, to agree to disagree. This disrupts the peace that society desperately needs.
“Peace is not when everyone agrees. It is when we can respect our disagreements and still play in the sandbox together.” Unknown.
We could look to our children. Before the age of 3 children aren’t influenced by division. None of the above mentioned divisions exist, they are happy with anyone who pays attention to them, who plays with them, feeds them, cuddles them. They are at peace with the world around them.
The definition of differences is a point or way in which people or things are not the same.
The definition of division is a disagreement between two or more groups, typically producing tension or hostility. Your Kindness challenge for the week is to spread the word that I’m human, you’re human and it’s OK.
“There is more power in unity than division,” Emanuel Cleaver.
Be the power that unites us, not the power that knocks us down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.