Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Joyous Kwanzaa! Yuletide Greetings! Happy Holidays! Joyeux Noel! Feliz Navidad! Seasons Greetings! No matter how you say it, the sentiment is the same. People around the world come together this time of year in the spirit of giving to others. In 1889 The American Magazine published the true meaning of Christmas as “... to give up one’s very self – to think only of others – how to bring the greatest happiness to others – that is the true meaning of Christmas.”
Do your gifts, your words and your actions reflect the true meaning of Christmas? Did you remember those less fortunate? If so, then congratulations the Grinch-ies can’t touch you!
On Christmas day while our day-to-day worries and struggles remain let us put those behind us. Let’s embrace what is right there in front of us. No matter how you spend Christmas day or with whom it’s that one day a year that we lay those feelings aside and focus on what the true meaning of Christmas is to us. “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” Calvin Coolidge.
Your kindness challenge for the week of Christmas is to truly celebrate the day by giving the light of love to those who need it most. How you choose to do this is up to you. Maybe it means calling someone who you haven’t heard from in a while. Maybe it’s reaching out to a neighbor and making sure that they know you care enough to at least wish them a Merry Christmas. If you think about it I know you will find someone who needs this outreach of love from you. Let you be the reason for the season. You and your giving, kind heart.
Let Christmas day be the first day of a year without a thought of greed or anger. But the first day of a lifetime of love, kindness, and giving to others. Bob Hope once said, “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” There’s no time like the present. Always remember that the greatest gift, the best presents aren’t found under the tree, they are found in the hearts of you and me.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good year of giving and loving hearts.
