Last week I wrote about bullies and gave some suggestions on how to deal with those type of people. This prompted discussions with people that are also dealing with narcissistic personalities either at home or in the workplace.
The main difference between a bully and a narcissistic personality is that a bully wants instant gratification while someone with a narcissistic personality is this way by choice, rarely changes and their words and actions cover a long period of time until they get what they want. Most of us have a benevolent worldview, believing that most people are kind, they are willing to cooperate with one another, they have integrity and are truthful individuals. A narcissistic personality has their own unique challenges when you have to deal with them. Narcissistic people deliberately attempt to degrade, manipulate, gossip about, sabotage, exclude and ostracize their target with their ultimate goal to push that person out of the position they are in in their life, their job, etc. Narcissistic people surround themselves with two types of people, the enablers and the tongue biters. Everyone else will be given the boot.
Narcissistic people need constant outside validation of their self-worth while at the same time failing to empathize with others. This behavior may afford them popularity at first, but over time this behavior begins to wear on others and basically their true colors will show. They truly cannot see this as a fault, they are never wrong and you certainly cannot question them or disagree with them. Be wary always, but never let anyone have you question your own self-worth.
Here are some tools that may help you deal with this type of personality: Whenever possible disengage with this person. Walk away, minimize your contact. Narcissists struggle to have honest conversations, especially when their actions are challenged. Don't fuel the fire. Trying to talk things out rarely works.
“Arguing with a narcissist is like getting arrested. Everything you say can and will be used against you,” Unknown.
Step away from the rage that is often expressed by a narcissist. They will do all they can to put you down, make you question yourself, your words or your actions. It might help to document all encounters so that you can reflect back on them as a way of bolstering your courage to stand up to them. It is a waste of time and energy to exert that rage right back at them. Don't lower yourself to their standards.
Stand firm against a narcissist. Recognize their disorder and remove them from your life. Anything they do or say against you can do you no harm if you are an honest, kind and loving person. You are the only one that can control how you respond to their behavior. Jill Blakeway once said, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”
Your kindness challenge for the week is similar to last week, take the high road. If you are the victim of a narcissistic person or know of someone who is help yourself or help them to understand what this means and how to deal with them in a healthy way. Establish boundaries with this person, don't overshare anything that they could use against you later, don't let them rile you up, trust yourself, narcissists are all about games and lies. They get enjoyment out of seeing you upset. And above all else don't take anything personally. You know who you are, you have seen them for who they are and you don't need them in your life. Trust your loved ones to believe in you and for you to believe in yourself. You know what they say about friends, “Fake friends believe in rumors, real friends believe in you.” Unknown. Be your own best friend.
