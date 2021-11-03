‘Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart,” Eleanor Roosevelt.
There are acquaintances, friends, and friends that are more like family. I am so fortunate to have plenty of each and I love them all! This has been such a busy week, but that’s how it is before a holiday. I love seeing all the children and the young at heart dress up for Halloween. It’s that one time a year that you can be anything you want to be, a super hero, an angel, something scary or a doctor, your imagination can take you wherever you want to go. I remembered some of the costumes I had as a child and things have changed so much! I remember those hot plastic masks that were so hard to wear but we couldn’t wait to go to the store to pick one out. It was so silly because once we got them we just complained about how hot they were to wear. Oh well, the handmade costumes were always the best. I grew up in Colorado and trick-or-treating with snow on the ground wasn’t any fun, let me tell you. One year there was so much snow, and it was so cold that we had to wear our heavy winter coats under our costumes. My Mom dressed me up as a beatnik. (A beatnik was a young person in the 1950’s and early 1960’s who belonged to a subculture associated with the beat generation. I wore all black and had this really awesome long black wig that I got to wear.) I really didn’t like being a roly poly beatnik with that heavy coat under my very cool costume. And if that wasn’t bad enough I remember slipping in the snow and ice at least twice and spilling my candy that night. To a kid this was just about the worse thing ever! How did my Mother put up with me? Thank goodness I’m past all that. Now I get to enjoy watching all the children, seeing the many costumes and handing out treats to children of all ages. I still love Halloween as much as I did as a child and I have tubs of costumes and look forward to being silly with my friends and family every year.
Last year we had a real life fright when two of my grandsons were involved in an ATV accident. Thankfully they both fully recovered but I was back at the hospital again this year with one of my dear friends. I just hate getting those phone calls. This really doesn’t need to become a Halloween tradition but then again we were blessed and she will be fine and is already home. Sharing great memories and at times going through something like an accident or a health issue with a friend just makes you love and appreciate them even more. Anna Taylor once said, “Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” I have several friends that are like that, I am so blessed. A few of my good friends I don’t get to see very often but thanks to the many ways that we can reach out to loved ones these days we do keep in touch.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to reach out to one of your friends that maybe you haven’t seen or talked to in awhile and let them know how much they mean to you. Share some memories with them and over the next few months, if possible, make plans to see them again. “Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.” Unknown. I like smiling and I love my friends. There’s nothing like a good friend, unless of course that friend comes with chocolate or bacon. Enjoy your week and let’s enjoy and be thankful for every moment, tomorrow is not guaranteed.
