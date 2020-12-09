To say that 2020 has been a challenging year is the understatement of the year! I’m 60 years old. I’ve seen many things in my life, I’ve experienced many things but the idea that I would have to live through a pandemic is something that never crossed my mind, not once! I’m sure many of you feel the same way. The worry, the precautions we have to take, the concern over loved ones who become ill, who are taken from us, the loneliness we feel when we can’t be around those we love, the loss of a job, the financial worries, the struggles to make the right decisions for ourselves and our families, virtual school, sending our children to school, how do we survive? The abundance of information out there is so overwhelming, what do you believe, who do we trust? It’s a daily struggle. Am I doing enough, am I doing too much?
It’s certainly been the priority around the world and sadly the one thing that we all have in common. We are not alone. I’ve thought long and hard over this and today when I was informed that my cousin Tim passed away because of this deadly virus it really put things into perspective for me. This virus will touch each and everyone of us in some way. It already has. Whether you know someone who has died from it, fallen ill and recovered, lost a job, even if you have experienced the inconvenience of not being able to buy toilet paper when you wanted to, it has touched you.
I think about other viruses, other diseases that have brought about illness and death to those we love and while the flu may not shut down a country like COVID has, the result, the loss the worry, there are so many similarities that shouldn’t be dismissed.
Months ago I wrote some articles about substance abuse and how tragic this type of addiction can be on the person struggling with the addiction and for their families and friends. Addictions to alcohol can be just as tragic and devastating. What can be done to help them, to help their families?
I would love to just put on my rose colored glasses and wrap the whole world up in a warm fuzzy blanket and give everyone a great big hug! I wouldn’t take all the bad away, but for a moment, just that short moment, all could be right in the world.
Everyone one of us has suffered a loss. Everyone of us have experienced sadness, disappointment, fear and everyone of us can become stronger because of these experiences. It’s because of these experiences and how we handle them that builds our character. Many of us worry about our reputation, but our character is for eternity. Our character is how we respond to the good and bad in life. My cousin Tim will be mourned by our family but he leaves behind a legacy of goodness and faith.
“The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith,” Billy Graham.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to “Watch your thoughts; they lead to attitudes. Watch your attitudes: they lead to words. Watch your words; they lead to actions. Watch your actions; they lead to habits. Watch your habits; they form your character. Watch your character it determines your destiny,” Unknown.
The best way to deal with anything that the world has to throw at you is to decide how you will respond to them. There is no one to blame, you control your own destiny, you build your character, your response to life is your legacy. Keep the faith and know you are not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.