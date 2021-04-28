Celebrate every day that ends in the letter “y.” Gee, what a good idea.
Osho once said, “Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated.” Osho was viewed as a controversial new religious movement leader and mystic. Osho emphasized the importance of meditation, mindfulness, love, celebration, courage, creativity, and humor that he felt was being suppressed by more traditional religions. This last week I was busy preparing for the Chamber’s Re Prom Gala where we celebrated individuals and businesses in our community with an evening of fun, fellowship, and the presentation of awards, all with a prom theme. It was a great evening.
It was so much fun to see everyone dressed up and enjoying themselves. More importantly, we had the opportunity to recognize and thank individuals and businesses in our community. The dedication and work that they do make our community a better place to live, work, and play.
When we are young one of the first lessons we learn is how to say please and thank you. It’s very disheartening when you work so hard on something and you don’t even receive a simple thank you. I worry at times that I forgot to thank someone and while I’m much better at giving praise and thanks than receiving it I strive to not leave anyone out. I’ve always been a hard worker, no matter what job I have or what project I tackle and it’s nice to receive a kind word of praise now and again.
I was so honored to have the opportunity to do this for my community but more importantly, it reminded me to celebrate every day, every accomplishment. Heck at my age it’s an accomplishment just to get up each day and put a smile on my face. Sometimes my body is screaming otherwise but it just takes one look from my husband to remind me that today is a day to celebrate. “The more you celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” Oprah Winfrey.
For the second week of a seven-week series of Life Lessons your lesson this week is, you are in charge of your happiness.
It brings me joy to thank someone. I really like surprising people with a kind word or some gesture of gratitude. Showing gratitude brings a smile to the recipient’s face as well. Sharing in this act of kindness, sharing happiness, is a way of celebrating life. So take charge of your happiness and celebrate your life with love, and gratitude every day. Give thanks for those precious moments as well as all of the wonderful blessings that surround us each and every day. I can’t help but hear the song, “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang in my head. “We’re gonna celebrate and have a good time. It’s time to come together, It’s up to you, what’s your pleasure? Everyone around the world, come on, Yahoo! It’s a celebration. Yahoo!”
