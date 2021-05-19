It’s that time of year, our children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends are graduating from preschool, kindergarten, high school, vocational school, or college. This ceremony which can be rather lengthy and some would say boring is an important event held at the end of years of education. It’s a ceremony steeped in tradition and symbolism. The wearing of a cap and gown symbolizes recognition and achievement and dates as far back as the 12th century. The ceremony itself symbolizes the end of one chapter in your life and the beginning of another. The throwing of the graduation cap in the air in celebration is basically a symbol that says, ‘We did it!’
Graduation is a celebration for the graduate their family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the past, embrace the knowledge you learned, thank the people who helped shape who you have become and a time to look to the future.
There are many people who help shape the person you have become, academically and emotionally. Where your journey takes you is up to you. No matter what your plans are after graduation it is your plan to make. It is your choice, your decision. No matter what direction your life takes it is your journey. For the fifth week in a seven-week series of life lessons your lesson this week is, Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about.
Over the years I’ve attended a lot of graduations and one of the more promising observations I have made is that people are becoming more and more understanding that not all students will graduate and go on to a higher level of formal education. It used to be almost tragic if when asking a graduate what they were planning on doing after graduation if they didn’t say that they were attending a college of their choice. The response was usually one of disappointment. We now live in a world where learning is right at our fingertips. Every day offers opportunities to continue learning and it doesn’t discriminate based on your age. You can teach an old dog new tricks as the saying goes if you have a desire to learn.
Book learning can be a lifetime ambition but Minor Myers Jr. once gave a very good piece of advice when he said, “Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.” Take your years of book learning, your years of life lessons, and do good. Never stop learning, never stop doing good and never give up. You will never lose in life because you will either win what you were seeking or you will learn from your mistakes.
Congratulations to all our graduates.
