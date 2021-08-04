United we stand, divided we fall is a phrase used to inspire unity and collaboration. This phrase has been used by many political figures and similar messages are in the bible. I’ve talked about the many ways in which we divide ourselves before yet the division continues and maybe it’s just me but it seems to be getting worse. Our community, our state, our country, our world will always have struggles. There will always be ways in which we divide ourselves. Each day is a new opportunity to learn something new. My wish is that we find a way to accept those differences while still treating each other with love, respect, and kindness.
Most people want something better and the division we constantly find ourselves in is destroying us. We need to be able to disagree better and love one another, despite our differences. Differences are not bad things but how we respond to them can be.
“It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences,” Audre Lorde.
Tomorrow I celebrate the anniversary of my birth. From the time I was three years old I have not been able to celebrate my birthday and have all that attention on just me. Why? Because I have a little sister that was born on my birthday. We are three years apart. Then thirty years later she gave birth to her only son on the same day. Then a few years ago I met a woman who has become a very dear friend of mine and guess what? She has the same birthday. Go figure. Sure I know there are a lot of people who have the same birthday as me and that’s great but you know why this is important? Because each of us, while we have something in common, are four very unique and different people. As a young child, I wasn’t too keen on sharing my special day with anyone but I had a mother who made it a point to let each of us girls shine in our own unique and individual way. Not only did she let us each pick out whatever we wanted to eat for dinner that night, I almost always chose shrimp while my little sister chose grilled cheese, but she also made each of us our very own individual cake or pie. We shared the date but she found a way to make us feel special and as a result gave us some wonderful memories. There is always a solution, there is always an answer if we remember that love, respect and kindness are the cornerstones to finding those solutions.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to learn to agree to disagree. Give yourself and your loved ones this opportunity to take kindness, love, and respect to an even deeper level. Celebrate your differences and bridge the divisions. No matter the difference, embrace it, accept it, and move on. We are so much stronger when we stand together. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
Stand strong, stand united, and celebrate each new day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.