Father’s Day is this weekend and I was fortunate enough to have two men in my life that I called Dad. Anyone can be a Father but it takes someone pretty special to be a Dad. When I think about my two Dad’s I think about the lessons I learned from them, the adventures we had, and some of the silly things they did.
My stepfather was a truck driver and growing up I didn’t have much of an opportunity to get to know him very well. He was on the road, I was in high school. I remember some really funny things that happened like one time while living in California we had a 6.2 earthquake. Dad was sitting at the dining room table eating an ice cream cone and the earthquake shook the whole house so bad that Dad was knocked over in his chair but he was still holding that ice cream cone. He jumped up and yelled, “I saved the ice cream!” I was in the living room right next to him and fell out of the recliner and just stayed on the floor laughing till my sides hurt.
As an adult, I worked and later owned my own trucking company and Dad and I had a lot more in common then. I loved it when he would call me at 3 o’clock in the morning and ask me to meet him at a truck stop for breakfast. We compared “road stories” and managed to get some camping and fishing trips squeezed in when we were both home.
My biological Dad didn’t come back into the picture until I was an adult. I have some memories of him as a child but my fondest memories were the times we went fishing together. He was working for a water treatment company in a tri-state area and whenever he was in town he would come by and tell me to grab my gear, we were going fishing. One time I came home and went to get some ice out of my freezer and found some frozen snicker bars in there, this was not something I normally had in there and I knew right away who probably put them there. Sure enough, guess who was napping in my bed. I gave my Dad a key for just those occasions when he would be passing through and I might not be home.
I hope you have wonderful memories of your Dad as the weekend approaches. Your kindness challenge this week is to remember to call your Dad. When you wish him Happy Fathers Day share with him a fond memory that you have of him.
As a parent, I am so surprised when my children take that walk down memory lane and they remember the darnedest things. Sometimes I have forgotten something or didn’t realize how important or special something was until they tell me. If your Dad is no longer with you then write down some of those memories and share them with your family. “It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.” Unknown. I’ll never forget those two “characters”, they helped shape the person I am today and I miss them terribly. I will never forget them and my memories always bring a smile to my face.
“I believe that what we become depends on what our Fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom,” Umberto Eco.
