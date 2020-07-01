Happy fourth of July!
“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him,” Abraham Lincoln.
Great words to remember today, always.
I know we are in a pandemic, I know these are difficult times, I know we need to practice safety, I know our economy is struggling but I also know that together we can get through the worst of times if we are together in love and kindness.
This weekend we will celebrate, however we feel safe doing so, our Independence day. We will remember those men and women who served our country, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and those that are currently serving and protecting our freedoms. We need to reflect on the strength and endurance of our past. We need to learn from our history, stay strong and united and be hopeful for our future. We are in uncharted territory, we are making history, we are setting the standards of a new normal for our country and our world. Focusing on the negative is counter productive. If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it then change the way you think about it. We live the United State of America. United we stand, united we will endure, united we will flourish again and united we will spread love.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to spread love and kindness in all you do. No matter who you see, no matter what you do be kind, be loving and be proud and grateful for this amazing place we call home. Celebrate your freedoms.
“Freedom is nothing else but a chance to be better,” Albert Camus.
We all have room to better ourselves and we should be doing this daily. It will take courage and strength to stay true, to stay strong and positive. We are made of some pretty tough stuff, our history proves this, we’ve got this, we can celebrate even in the hardest of times because we have the freedom to choose. I choose to celebrate every day. I refuse to put down anyone who doesn’t think, act like me.
“Trying to make sense of other people’s actions will mentally drain you. Pray for them and move on,” Unknown.
Exercise your freedoms but do so with love and kindness and enjoy your Independence day.
“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right,” Peter Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.