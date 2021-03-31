I took my own advice and I took a vacation, had a girls week with my daughter and granddaughter, unplugged and made some great memories.
“Take vacations, go as many places as you can. You can always make money, you can’t always make memories,” Unknown.
So many of us have had a tough year, many are still struggling and may be for some time but I am concerned that emotionally we all need to take some time to unplug, get away, turn off the day to day and just “be.” I wasn’t sure that I could do this. I’m a planner, a thinker and an organizer and to spend an entire week not doing any of that was truly eye opening. I didn’t realize how much my mind and my body needed this. It’s really kinda scary what prolonged periods of stress and worry can have on your body and we all owe it to ourselves and those that we love to take this very seriously and do what we can to give ourselves the down time we need to recoup, regroup and move forward.
“In the end we only regret the vacation we didn’t take,” Unknown.
I don’t want to have that regret, do you? I’m so grateful that my daughter decided to include me on her trip. We may not have had the ideal weather but that didn’t stop us. There is something so liberating about waking up in the morning and not having a plan for the day. Sure we had some things in mind as to what we wanted to do during the week but basically our most difficult decision was what to eat that day. When was the last time you did that?
“Vacations mean a change of pace, a gentleness with ourselves, a time of rest and renewal, and a time to stretch ourselves and encounter new people, new lands, new ways, and new options,” Anne Wilson Schaef.
We didn’t encounter many people, we still kept to our social distancing, but the change of pace, the rest, the renewal and the new experiences we had are priceless. We took a ton of photos to document our adventure and to be used to reflect upon in the future and enjoy at a later time. Photos are like a free return ticket to a time that has passed. They are a visual reminder that triggers our memory. I love making memories with those that I love. Memories made with loved ones during a vacation or just day to day are valuable and should be cherished. Not everyone can go on a vacation but we can all take time to unplug, turn off the day to day and just “be”. Your kindness challenge for the week is to plan your next vacation. Give yourself something to look forward to. You don’t have to have lots of money, in fact you can plan a staycation. Just stay home but plan on spending time with those you love making memories with them. Even if you don’t have paid vacation from work you can plan some down time on your days off. Life is just too short to not do these things for yourself and for those you love.
“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” Unknown.
I hope you make some wonderful memories this year with your loved ones. No matter where you go, what you do, enjoy, recharge, regroup and move onto the next day with a new sense of strength that you can only get when you take the time to vacation.
“A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in,” Robert Orben.
Enjoy!
