My days are dark, I can’t see your smile behind your mask, I can’t hug you when I see you, I care about you but because I do I stay six feet from you. I’m told to not gather with friends and family to stay home, stay safe, stay healthy yet my heart is aching, I’m sad, I’m lonely, I miss you. I want to turn back the hands of time, back to the day when I wasn’t so fearful, when I was carefree, I could come and go as I wanted and didn’t have to remember to grab my mask before I got out of the car, when I could hug friends, hang out with friends, family and not worry about maybe making them sick or them making me sick, when I could enjoy my husband signing and dance the night away, laughing and never scared to sneeze or cough in public. Will we ever have that back again? No, not like it was, and we know time marches on, so we must adapt. I’m learning to accept the new norm but I’m not happy.
This week I’ve had to lean on those closest to me and ask them to help me see the light. I don’t know what I would do without my husband and my sister right now, they are the match to my light. They won’t let my light go out, they encourage and inspire me to keep the light of hope shining bright. Christopher Reeve once said, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” When you are struggling with the darkness that surrounds you, hope is the light that will lead you back to your happy place.
“If you only carry one thing throughout your entire life, let it be hope. Let it be hope that better things are always ahead. Let it be hope that you can get through even the toughest of times. Let it be hope that you are stronger than any challenge that comes your way. Let it be hope that you are exactly where you are meant to be right now, and that you are on the path to where you are meant to be. Because during these times, hope will be the very thing that carries you through,” Niki Banas.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to help spread that hope. Find your light and share it with others. There are so many people that are struggling, that are feeling the impact of these difficult times and they need you. We all have something we can give and right now so if you can give the gift of hope to someone please do. We all have a purpose, we all can have a profound impact on those around us.
“Your impact on other people is bigger than you think. Someone still giggles when they think of that funny thing you said. Someone still smiles when they think of the compliment you gave them. Someone silently admires you. The advice you give has made a difference for people. The support and love you’ve offered others have made someone’s day. Your input and opinions have made someone think twice. You’re not insignificant and forgotten. Your existence makes a positive difference, whether you see it or not,” Unknown.
We all need to lean on someone else from time to time. Like the song, The Bug by Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug.”
For me, tomorrow, I won’t be the bug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.