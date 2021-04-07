“Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect. It means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections.” – Unknown
I’m too fat, I’m too skinny, I don’t like my hair, I should be more outgoing, I’m getting all wrinkly and showing my age, I wish I made more money, and the complaints go on and on and on. Do you have things that you don’t like about yourself? Do they make you sad, depressed?
Okay, now let’s ask ourselves, do you have things that you like about yourself? What makes you happy? Depending on my mood I can make things look awfully bleak one minute and then I regroup and I can find happiness when I focus on all the good things I have going for me. Happy, sad, which one do you choose?
A good friend of mine is struggling to find her happy with herself. She’s aging and she’s not ready for her body to be showing signs of that aging. I see so many elderly women worry about showing signs of aging. Our skin becomes thin and bruises easily, our skin becomes dry wrinkled, and saggy. Our hair becomes gray and begins to thin, our health gets worse. We all age, we are getting older every second but instead of buying that long-sleeved shirt to hide that loose skin, let’s celebrate that we have another day to show off that skin. Let’s celebrate that we are alive, we can choose to cover ourselves up, to hide our imperfections or we can wear that pretty bright colored sundress and smile. We have one life to live, we are who we are, even with our imperfections so why not embrace them? My skin may be getting old but it’s soft and my husband still wants to hold my hand. My hair may be getting more silver in it than brown but with that silver comes wisdom and experiences and memories that bring me joy.
Being happy just doesn’t happen, you have to make it happen.
“If being happy is important to you, try this: instead of regretting all you lack, celebrate all you’ve got,” Brian Yaszilv.
This of course is the same thing as seeing the glass half full instead of half empty. You are not alone. Happiness is not automatic, you have to find it, you have to make it happen. If I’m struggling with finding things that make me happy the best and quickest remedy to my “blue days” is to make someone else happy. When this happens the smiles become contagious and your happiness can be restored.
“The secret of being happy is accepting where you are in life and making the most out of every day,” Unknown.
I think I made the most out of Easter this year. Last year we weren’t able to be with loved ones. This year I was bound and determined to make this a truly “Happy” Easter. Being together with loved ones always makes me happy and I was very blessed to have been able to spend this holiday with them. Your kindness challenge for the week is to find your happiness and then share it with others. “The best feeling of happiness is when you’re happy because you’ve made somebody else happy.” Unknown. Maybe I can find my friend a pretty sundress.
