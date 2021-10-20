‘The problem with putting off things you’ve always wanted to do is that eventually, you run out of always,” Robert Breault.
I sure don’t want that to happen to me so I guess that’s what a bucket list is for. When I reached the 60+ club I decided I needed to get to work on that bucket list and I’ve been checking things off that list, slowly but surely.
Ziplining, check, pageant contest, check, painting class, check, stage play, working on that one and let’s see....what else?
Do you have a bucket list? Do you think you have to be in the 60+ club to have one? Nope, start one today. There is no age limit to who can have a bucket list. Once you start one just keep adding to it. In fact, let’s get our kindness challenge out of the way, and you guessed it, make your bucket list. Then do yourself a kindness and make it happen! Each time you cross an item off your list, add something new. There aren’t any rules to what you can or cannot put on your list. The sky is the limit, your imagination is your catalyst to launch your bucket list journey. Then don’t forget to capture your success and photograph each item off your list. One day you will look back and say, I DID THAT, and you’ll smile.
“The greatest obstacle to living is expectancy, which hangs upon tomorrow, and loses today...what are you looking at? To what goal are you straining? The whole future lies in uncertainty; live immediately,” Seneca.
Live to fulfill your dreams and complete that bucket list. There is no time like the present. Get started!
Just to be clear, a bucket list is a list of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime. I guess they call it a “bucket” list because you want to complete these before you kick the bucket! They even made a movie about a bucket list. Some items will be easier to achieve while others may take time and or money to complete but the anticipation and the planning are all part of the fun.
“The goal is to die with memories, not dreams,” Unknown.
Go forth and create memories that last a lifetime. Make an impression on the world, dream unrealistic dreams and make them your new realities.
