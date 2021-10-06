So how’s the wave going? Personally, I’m having a great time waving at everyone! So much fun! If you smile and wave it’s double the fun!
So this week was busy, busy, busy and I almost forgot to wave but then the weekend came and I got to enjoy celebrating Oktoberfest and spending some great quality time with family and friends. My heart was just so happy. We had one of our daughters come to visit, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and guess what? We had a blast! My heart and my mind needed this boost of pure joy!
The holidays will be here before we know it and while there is still a very real concern over keeping everyone safe not just from COVID but from the flu, strep is going around and pneumonia. Please take any necessary precautions that you are comfortable with but still reach out to your friends and family during the holidays. I’m a hugger and this has been so very hard on me. I can’t tell you how many days I’ve cried because my arms actually hurt from not being able to hug friends and family like I used to. There are times that I have really been depressed over this.
Fred Rogers once said, “There are times when explanations, no matter how reasonable, just don’t seem to help.” This can be true about the world we are living in right now. We know the restrictions are meant to keep us safe and healthy and our mind tells us to be safe but our hearts are crying out for human contact and our minds are sad, worried, and still scared. My prayers daily are to keep my loved ones happy, safe and healthy. I pray this so many times each and every day. The allergy season is upon us and so many people suffer from allergies. We are fearful to sneeze or cough in public. You know what I’m saying. This is taking such a toll on all of us that depression is a very real thing. I’ve made a new friend at a nursing home in town and I miss him so much when I can’t see him. With the holidays coming up I’m struggling to get a grip on how will we be able to safely celebrate? We are just going to have to continue to think outside the box, do our best to keep our loved ones safe, and healthy but still keep the communication open and stay in touch with each other so we can still celebrate the holidays.
Each day we are allowed a new start, a new beginning. Your kindness challenge for tomorrow and every day after that is to fight that sadness, fight that depression and worry and find a solution. Professional help is always an option and should be considered if need be. There is no shame in asking for help. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength because it shows you are willing to fight. If you need help with depression, with dealing with worry, anxiety, stress, ask for help either from a professional, good friend, family member, or clergy. Take the steps you are comfortable with to keep you and your family and friends happy, safe and healthy, and look forward to the holidays with a warm and giving heart.
“The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us,” Unknown.
Seek and you will find the answers. I hug when I feel safe to do so, I cry when I need that release and I smile every day because it makes people wonder what I’m thinking. True happiness comes when you appreciate all the blessings that you have. Count those blessings daily, focus on the good in every day, wave, smile and chase those blues away!
