It’s been four and a half years since I began writing this column for the Van Buren County Democrat. My first column was called Café Chatter and the first submission was informing the readers about the farmers market and café that Sean and I ran in Clinton on Main street.
The Dirty Farmers Community Market and the Greater Good Café became so much more than a place to buy local produce, handmade arts and crafts and a Café where the one thing I made each day was on an “Eat what you need, Pay what you can” basis. The market quickly became the gathering place where old friends would meet, where new friendships were made, where all who entered felt like they were a part of a loving and giving community. No one was ever turned away from enjoying a meal with us. We had many who would pay if forward for someone else and it was one of the greatest accomplishments of my life.
The column shared the sometimes sad, sometimes funny and many times heartwarming stories of giving that happened at the market. We lovingly called the table that the volunteers sat at during the day as the “Liars table.” This is where we grew together as friends and as a organization who’s mission was giving to others.
As the market evolved and changed so did the column. After four years of running the market and three of those years running the café we made the difficult decision to move to Botkinburg where we continued our mission of giving and addressing Senior Hunger in the county. At the retreat I continued to write about the adventures we had running the Greater Good Retreat and the amazing people we met who stayed with us. We added to our mission statement by addressing the emotional needs of seniors in our community and began playing bingo with them and offering entertainment nights as well as homemade breads delivered bi weekly and produce during the season. There has never been a shortage of stories to tell and the column took on a more serious note in which we hoped we could inspire others through our words and actions to be kind by adding kindness challenges and to give to others.
Sometimes the column is very serious, sometimes it’s sad, sometimes it’s still funny and anytime we share a story where there is kindness shown to others, happiness is always the result of giving. The name of the column changed at some point but the overall purpose has remained constant. It’s always been about the greater good of mankind.
“Your journey has molded you for the greater good, and it was exactly what it needed to be. Don’t think that you’ve lost time. It took each and every situation you have encountered to bring you to the now. And now is right on time,” Asha Tyson.
Each step in this journey has been to share love, kindness and to give from the heart. I don’t regret one moment of this journey and I am so grateful that I have been able to share this journey with all of you. I can’t believe that anyone besides my Mom, my sister and my husband actually read this column but over the years many of you have shared that you have enjoyed reading them and for that I humbly thank you. One column I wrote happened to mention my love of snicker-doodle cookies. The reader actually made me some snicker-doodles and because of those cookies I now have a treasured friend. I know they say you can attract more flies with honey but who would have thought that you can attract a good friend with a cookie?
I’m not sure where this journey will lead me next but for as long as I am able I will continue to share stories that I hope will give you hope, challenge you to be kind and to give from your heart and know that you are never alone and giving will always matter if you give with a true heart, never expecting anything in return. Your kindness challenge for this week is to remember that the only way to bring about the greater good is to be the greater good in all things that you think, do and say. You may not know where the journey will take you, “The past is where you learned the lesson. The future is where you apply the lesson,” (Unknown) and the now is where you live your life and appreciate how you got here. I appreciate you, I appreciate the journey that has led me to where I am now and I will continue to share that journey for as long as I am able. A special thank you to Alex Kienlen, my editor, for believing in the Greater Good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.