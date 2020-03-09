This week I had the opportunity to perform a wedding for a couple that I met many years ago. When we met we ran into each other often, but times change, I moved from the area for one thing and we fell out of touch. When I came up to their home they recognized me immediately and upon my recognition of them we greeted each other with smiles and hugs. I rarely remember peoples last names but work hard on remembering their first names and it was really good to see them again. We weren't close friends that hung out with each other every weekend but we were always kind to each other when we did meet or have the opportunity to be around each other. What really warmed my heart was not just that we recognized each other, since it had been awhile, but that they thanked me right away for coming and for always being so kind to them. In all this time they remembered. Kindness has no time frame, it's is remembered and cherished forever. On the other hand when we are unkind, mean or ugly to someone this too lingers for a long time and often we are unable to forget or to forgive.
The ceremony was simple and fitting for this couple who has been together for sometime and wanted to commit to one another in front of friends and family. At the end of the ceremony the bride gave me the necklace and earrings that she was wearing. That simple gesture touched me more than words can say. They were so grateful that it was someone they knew, someone that had been kind to them, who performed their wedding so in turn they did a very special, and memorable kindness for me. “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” Harold S. Kushner.
In that moment it didn't matter who we were, what has happened to us in our lives or even that we are all human and have made mistakes in life. What mattered most was that a kindness shown in the past touched each of us there, on that day, and we continued to be kind to each other and our hearts were happy. We all deserve kindness, we all deserve love. “Whenever there is a human need, there is an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference.” Kevin Heath. We both made a difference in each others lives and I will never forget that day.
Kindness is something that everyone can give. It doesn't cost a thing and only takes a moment of your time. Your kindness challenge for the week is to just smile at someone. We all have bad days, times when we just get so wrapped up in the day to day challenges of life that we forget to smile ourselves. “A smile is happiness you'll find right under your nose.” Tom Wilson. Smiling makes the heart happy and it's contagious. Smiling opens the door to compassion and love, so use a smile often. Use a smile on everyone regardless of who they are. Phyllis Diller is a woman, a comedian, that brought millions of smiles to peoples faces. She once said, “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.”
