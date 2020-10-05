People hurt each other. It happens whether it is intentional or not, it happens. That hurt, that anger, can stay with you for a longtime, even a lifetime if you allow it. T.D. Jakes said, “I think the first step is to understand that forgiveness does not exonerate the perpetrator. Forgiveness liberates the victim. It’s a gift that you give yourself.” And don’t you deserve that gift?
We cannot change the past but we can change how we deal with the future. Negative emotions take a serious toll on the body both physically and emotionally. We all want to be liked, to be loved, to be wanted. When life doesn’t always work out the way you had planned or envisioned then you need to sit back and regroup. Letting the hurt of the past overshadow the happiness of the now is just such a waste of precious time, time that you can never get back.
Recent events this week has had me contemplating my life, the choices I have made and how I feel towards some of the relationships in my life that didn’t turn out like I had envisioned. I have so many friends who are dealing with similar hurts and relationship problems and while I wish I had all the answers that could help them, I just don’t. I don’t know how to tell someone to forgive, to let the hurts of the past stay in the past. There are plenty of self help books out there that can help with this process and the first step is always acknowledging that the hurt is there, that we haven’t let it go and that we have to do something about it.
We all know that our time on this earth is limited and that we shouldn’t waste a moment of that time. When we hold onto those hurts we are doing an injustice to not only ourselves but to those people in our lives that matter the most, that have unfailingly been there for you. Have you hurt someone, intentionally or not? Have you asked for forgiveness? If not why?
Not everyone wants forgiveness and that’s really sad but you deserve peace. If you know you’ve done wrong, seek forgiveness.
“The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to forgive someone that has hurt you or ask someone for forgiveness. Easier said then done, I know, but necessary either way. Forgetting is even harder but the first step is to acknowledge that you are holding that hurt inside and that you have to let it go. Let go of the hurts of your past but keep the lessons they have taught you. Holding onto those hurts only keeps you from moving forward. The past is the past, the now is the now, the future is yet to be so give yourself the gift forgiveness.
