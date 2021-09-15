What does the county fair and Grandparents’ day have in common? Nothing except it’s a lot more fun going to the county fair with a grandchild than going by yourself. I am so fortunate that I have a variety of grandchildren to choose from when I want to go to the fair, go see a Disney movie or any other activity that typically children enjoy more than us more “mature” children.
I recently read an article about the importance of County Fairs. The article listed eight reasons why County Fairs are still important to rural communities. One, it brings the community together. Children of all ages love the fair. There is something there for everyone. Two, it gives individuals the opportunity to show off their hobbies and interests. It’s a part of our heritage and our history as a community. Three, it brings economy to our community, and what community doesn’t need that? Four, the fair offers opportunities to learn new things. You can learn new things by becoming an exhibitor or as an attendee ask questions about something you have seen. Step outside your comfort zone and try something new. Five, you can make new acquaintances. Meet new people, you never know what new opportunities will arise from those meetings. Six, once you meet new people new opportunities await you. The more people you meet, the more opportunities you gain. Seven, you can gain new ideas that you can try yourself. The exhibits at the fair can inspire you to try something like that at home. I gain some great insight into my photos and my crafts when I go see what the fair exhibitors have on display. And last but not least is you have fun! You remember that, right? The fair and events like this are good for our communities and for us individually. I really enjoyed the fair again this year. Everyone there was friendly and respectful of each other. It was safe, fun and I got to ride the Ferris wheel and I savored every bite of that cotton candy, yum! Most importantly was seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. Young and old alike had a good time.
During the fair, I enjoyed watching my grandchildren enjoy all the things that the fair has to offer and then bringing two of those grandchildren home so that on Sunday, Grandparents Day, they were there to help me celebrate. Growing up my teachers would often ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up. Many times my answer was, a grandparent. I was so fortunate to have an amazing set of grandparents that I loved and looked up to. “A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” Unknown. I hope my grandchildren will think of me as I think about my grandparents. I miss them both so much. I didn’t really know my Father’s parents but my Mother’s parents were a vital part of my life and I am so grateful that I was able to spend so much time with them. So to Grandparents everywhere, I hope you had a wonderful day. Whether you spent it with your grandchildren or not know that you are loved and are an important part of their lives. Your kindness challenge for the week is to call your grandparents this week and share with them a favorite story of a time you spent with them. Grandparents are so good at sharing their stories but it’s nice to hear a story that you have of your time with them. Sometimes you remember things that we forget or never really knew were important to you. It doesn’t have to be Grandparents Day to do this. As we get older and our children and grandchildren get busy with their lives we get lonely and we love to hear from you.
“On the seventh day, God rested. His grandchildren must have been out of town,” Gene Perret.
