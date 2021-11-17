When you come to that fork in the road and you’ve considered your options then take a moment and say: ‘I like myself, I can do this, if this choice doesn’t work I’ll regroup and try again.’ Then walk down that path, into the world with nothing to prove because you are confident in your choice. Change, moving forward, accepting new challenges isn’t easy but it must begin with accepting yourself, loving yourself, and building your self-confidence. You and only you can change your perspective about yourself, your choices, and your life.
If there is something about you that you are not happy with, change it. When your choice doesn’t work out, regroup and try again, something better is waiting right around the bend but you will never find it if you don’t try.
I see people of all ages struggle with their inner self every day. What is it exactly that we are trying to prove and to whom? When you are true to yourself when you are good with who and where you are great things will come to you. You are empowered, you are invincible, you are strong!
Do you struggle with self-confidence? If so what have you done to help yourself? Stop comparing yourself with others. Accept your past, embrace your present and face the future with enthusiasm and hope.
“You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress,” Sophia Bush, so embrace it!
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do a little bit of inner contemplation about what you like and dislike about yourself. Make a list and an action plan to change what you can, accept what you can’t, and be prepared for the new year with a new vigor for life where anything is possible.
My husband has been a real inspiration for me. He has changed his whole outlook on life, his health, and what he wants out of life. Likewise, it has inspired me to do the same. I’m nowhere near where he is health-wise but I’m working on it. My outlook about life has certainly changed and we have both realized what is truly important and what makes life not just bearable but a celebration each and every day. Now is the time to love yourself, respect yourself, admire yourself, forgive yourself, accept yourself, and nurture yourself.
Steve Maraboli once said, “When you accept yourself, you are freed from the burden of needing others to accept you. Don’t allow anyone or anything to control, limit, repress, or discourage you from being your true self.”
Start today, tomorrow will be a new chapter, write it well, everyone loves a happy ending.
