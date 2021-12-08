A line from the Christmas movie by Frank Capra, It’s a Wonderful Life, “Strange isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives when he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole doesn’t he?” A huge hole is left in our hearts this weekend as Sean and I had to say goodbye to a dear friend. Why now? Not just because of the holidays but because I just don’t feel like we had enough time. You may have only recently come into our lives but you quickly became a very important and vital part of our days. You were such a giver. How many times did I hear you say, you can’t take it with you? You would give the shirt off your back if someone asked you for it. You touched so many people with your witty charm and contagious chuckles. Many will grieve your passing.
It’s a Wonderful Life is my favorite Christmas movie and on George Bailey’s office wall this was written, All you can take with you is that which you’ve given away. What you my friend gave me was so much love, hours of laughter, and wonderful memories. I can only hope and pray that you knew how much I loved you. I loved your kind and giving heart and the way your face lit up when I walked into your room or met you at the park.
“In life, we loved you dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill,” Unknown.
A nurse friend of mine said that statistics show that the death rate before the holidays is always higher than it is at other times during the year. Why this is no one has a very clear idea and there are many theories. It certainly seems to compound the loss. One of my favorite lines in the movie is when Zuzu says, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” Well my friend you have your wings and I have my memories. I am so very grateful for each and every one of them. With time my tears will abate, my sadness will lessen, but my heart will carry love for you always.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and forever dear,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to hold your loved ones a little closer. Call them, hear their voice, let them know how much you love them. Don’t live with any regrets, tell them how you feel about them. Give them the gift of your time, tomorrow is not promised. You were fearful my friend of not having another day, and that makes it even harder for me to be okay with this. You weren’t ready. You asked us to bring you home. There was another plan for you as there is for me. So until we meet again you will live on in my heart, in my thoughts, and I will seek my peace in our memories shared.
For those of you who have lost a loved one, I pray that these words help you in some way. They may be just words but they carry real feelings, you are not alone, nor will you ever be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.