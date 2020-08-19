F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “It’s a funny thing coming home. Nothing changes, everything looks the same, feels the same, even smells the same. You realize what’s changed is you.”
We are so grateful to be home and yes it looks, feels and smells the same but we have changed.
The smallest of things become huge, like oxygen levels, blood pressure readings, any and all test results, eating, and yes even bodily functions become successes after surgery. I never thought I’d get so excited about a good oxygen level or how much food Sean ate. It’s more important to just put one foot in front of the other instead of any of the other million things we think about, worry about. We pray to God to change our situation, to take away this fear but I think maybe the situation we find ourselves in is meant to change us.
I worried so much over the question why? Why was this happening to him? He’s a good person, he doesn’t deserve this but then who does? I was angry, I was scared, (I still have plenty of worry happening but I do know it will get better) I felt helpless. Then I thought about it a little more (I’ve had plenty of time to think). Our bodies are not meant to live forever. They are incredible and they should last us a long while if we do all we can to take care of them but sometimes life just happens. What I’ve discovered is maybe, just maybe, the answer to why is because our journey has shown us just how many people in our community this man has touched. Sean has one of the biggest and kindest hearts. He never has to think about giving, loving, or sharing with others. He does this is so many ways and one way that many people have come to know and love him is through his music. Family, friends, acquaintances, even a few people that we have “disagreed” with in the past have come together out of love and concern for him. I feel like our family just grew by the hundreds! I have no idea how I could invite everyone to Thanksgiving dinner but if I could I would because this year, no matter how challenging it has been, will be our biggest year for giving thanks.
You know the saying, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Well that’s just what we plan on doing, making lots and lots of lemonade and always look for the sweet side of things.
It has been a very tough journey and we still have a long road to recovery but we won’t give up. We will continue to look for the good in every day and we will be grateful even for the smallest of successes. “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience by which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.” Elanor Roosevelt.
We are stronger as a couple, we are stronger as a community. Illness, tragedies, loss are life’s lessons that teach us how to be strong, how to survive, how to keep moving forward together. It’s okay to get angry at life, to scream, to cry. Then when all those negative emotions are spent you can focus on the many positives that are in each and every day. Look for them, find them, know they are there. Keep your mind and your heart open to see them and what a glorious day it is when you come home.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to love yourself enough to change the way you look at life. Find the good, seek the successes, grow stronger every day and be grateful that you have been given another day to be kind.
