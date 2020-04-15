The struggle is real. My granddaughter Hayley is nine years old and is having a hard time understanding why she couldn’t go to the concert she was looking forward to or why she couldn’t spend Easter with us like she has done every year since she was born. Like Hayley, I struggled to stay positive about all the things that I can’t do and it was making both of us very sad.
Luckily I have a Jiminy Cricket on my shoulder that helped me deal with this dilemma. Jiminy Cricket is the fictional character that was Pinocchio’s conscience in the Disney movie Pinocchio.
My conscience has a name. Her name is Tayler.
She’s my 17-year-old granddaughter and here is her solution to mine and Hayley’s very real daily struggles: “Do you think people can demonstrate love and kindness without seeing each other? During this pandemic, I understand that it’s difficult to go about our days mostly alone and still feel positive and loved.
“We can’t go visit friends. We can’t greet each other at the store with a hug. It is so easy to be negative and it’s hard to really feel close to one another. It’s true, but we are keeping our distance, not because we are afraid of one another, not because we don’t want to be around each other, but because we love each other.
“Sometimes it’s easy to lose sight of that. It’s easy to get upset and feel stuck and frustrated for having to stay home all the time, but it will help to remember why we are doing it. We don’t have to look at this situation and say ‘We are doing this because we have to.’
“We can look at what we are doing and happily say, ‘We are being kind by staying home and keeping others safe, even if I am not worried about myself.’ Social distancing is a selfless act of kindness.
“I would rather think that I stayed home this Easter, not because I didn’t want to see my family, but because I love them. I am social distancing out of love for my family, friends, and my community. Taking precautions is not only an act of self-love, but an act of love for others too.
“So don’t worry about missing out on anything because others are staying home too. They know you miss them and they miss you too.
So let’s stay home and spread love, not germs.”
We used Facetime to talk to Hayley on Easter Sunday. I saw her Easter dress, the meal her mother lovingly made for her and we made plans to celebrate when we can see each other again.
I reminded her and myself that it’s not so much about the actual day that we celebrate but more the fact that we will celebrate.
We will be with our friends, our families again.
We all need to have a Jiminy, a Tayler, on our shoulder reminding us to focus on the can and not dwell on the cannot.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to make a list of things you cannot do right now and change them into can do’s.
Don’t let what you cannot do overshadow what you can do.
Maintain a CAN DO attitude.
