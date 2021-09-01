So I did a thing. I entered and won the title of Sr. Mrs. Van Buren County Fair Queen. I don’t know many little girls who didn’t grow up wanting to wear a crown. So I’ll admit that I wasn’t any different but why at this time in my life? Well besides the fact that a dear friend asked me to I realized that pageants over the years have become so much more. Pageants today focus more on the inside beauty of a woman or girl and they have broadened their scope and now include women of all ages.
Recently I held my third fashion show for the Chamber and it seems that it’s like pulling teeth to get a woman or a man for that matter to agree to be a model in the fashion show and I have to ask myself why? This same issue seems to hold true for pageants. So much emphasis is put on our appearance not just by ourselves but by other people. Sure I think most of us want to look the best we can, we want people to find us attractive and to like us. This want has no age discrimination but can be so damaging to our self-esteem when we don’t quite hit that expectation that we want or that others want in us. What a shame. If there is something you don’t like about yourself then work to change it. Only you can change it.
If someone doesn’t like how you look or who you are then do you really need them in your life? It’s all about how we feel about ourselves that matters. We have to believe in ourselves, we have to love and like ourselves first. When we have a love for ourselves we can love others better. Lucille Ball once said, “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” She is so right, you are the only one in control of your life, who you are, what you look like, how you feel about others and the world around you, how you react to things in your life. It’s all about you, you are in control.
“How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you,” Rupi Kaur.
So in saying all this I see the crown as a symbol of courage and self-confidence. Every woman or girl that steps onto that stage has the courage and the self-confidence to put themselves out there and to try for something that has meaning for them. If you want to be in a pageant then just do it! Even if you don’t take home the crown you are a winner. You did something that you wanted to do and you should be proud of yourself. It’s fun, you meet new people, you get to wear pretty dresses and you show others that it’s okay to be yourself, to do something that makes you feel good.
This year so many of the ladies in the pageant were first-timers and they were so scared and nervous. I did my best to lighten the mood by being a little silly and giving out words of encouragement and support. While we were waiting for the results we took a moment backstage and prayed together. Some of you might be saying something like, really, it’s just a pageant, but if you are thinking that then please think again. For some of these women it means so much more and until you know their story and their reason for being there please do not judge. Corrine Weatherly has devoted a good portion of her life to running these pageants and she’s such a beautiful person inside and out. She has given so many young women and some young men the opportunity to do something special for themselves. She encourages us all to step out of our comfort zone. To hold our heads high, to smile, and be proud of who we are. She is a real inspiration and I only hope that during my reign as Queen that I can inspire other women and girls to always be proud of themselves. Coco Chanel said, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” So that will be my message. Believe in yourself. Believe that you can be and do whatever it is you want to do. My grandpa would tell me this all the time with a word of caution he would add as long as it’s not illegal and it doesn’t hurt others. So there you go.
I know that when I see a woman of any age wearing a crown I look at them and think, wow! I want to go up to them and congratulate them because I know that pageants aren’t easy. If anyone comes up to me when I’m wearing my crown I will share with them these thoughts and if it helps just one person think better of themselves then I will be happy and know that I did a “good” thing.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to make plans to go and enjoy our county fair. There are lots of men and women who have worked tirelessly to bring this to our community. Be sure to thank them. Enjoy all the things that the fair has to offer but please still take precautions to keep yourself and others safe and healthy. See you at the fair!
