‘Lack of communication ruins everything because instead of knowing how the other person is feeling, we just assume,” Unknown.
And you know what they say about assuming. If you think about it, there isn’t a day that goes by that you don’t have to communicate with someone, your spouse, partner, family, friends, boss, co-worker, etc. Open, honest communication is always best but you have to work at it.
“The biggest communication problem is we do not listen to understand. We listen to reply,” Unknown.
How many times are you talking with someone and they really aren’t listening to you because they are so busy thinking about their reply that they didn’t listen? While this may be frustrating, don’t give up. When something is important enough to share with someone else then you need to take the time and be sure that your message has been delivered and understood.
The definition of communication is the process of using words, sounds, signs, or behaviors to express or exchange information or to express your ideas, thoughts, feelings, etc. We live in a world of technology that offers us so many ways to communicate. Knowledge is at our fingertips, the power to reach out to one individual or many is only a click away. Use these wisely, the written word can also be misunderstood.
Kindness is the best way to communicate. There are five types of communication, verbal, non-verbal (what we do while we speak often says more than the actual words), written, listening, and visual communication. Your kindness challenge for the week is to focus on each of these types of communication and make sure that you are mastering a kind and compassionate way to communicate with others. Stay focused on the person you are communicating with, set that phone down, and have a conversation. Listen attentively. Do not rush to respond. Always speak well of others. You know that saying, “If you can’t say something nice ...” Don’t take it personally, and make sure you understand everything that is being said to avoid assumptions. Ask for clarity if need by. Be yourself. Be open, be honest, be kind.
Tony Robbins said it best when he said, “Communication is power. Those who have mastered its effective use can change their own experience of the world and the world’s experience of them. All behavior and feelings find their original roots in some form of communication.” Use this power wisely!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.