‘The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also,” Harriet Ann Jacobs.
The spring of 2020 is not being celebrated as is has in past years. We have this cloud hanging over the world, yet the trees, the flowers continue to bloom.
The magnitude of the situation our world is in has put an emotional stress on each and every one of us. By no means do I intend to down play what is happening but rather I will choose to stay diligent, and hopeful.
I know we will celebrate again. I know we will hug again and rejoice in the day.
It is time to plant, I usually do spring housecleaning (this has been done and done again, my home has never been so clean), and it’s time to plan vacations, reunions and get-a-ways.
“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow,” Audrey Hepburn.
I believe is a sunny tomorrow. So I will plant this week and I will plan that vacation, and our anniversary celebration. I will be flexible in the date of these celebrations but I will look forward to them and be even happier when those days arrive.
Sean’s oldest daughter’s wedding had to be rescheduled. Hopefully our granddaughter’s prom and graduation will be rescheduled rather than canceled. We will be with friends and family again, different, yet the same.
“When flowers bloom so does hope,” Lady Bird Johnson.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to bloom. Get out a pen and paper and write down your plans for tomorrow.
Turn off the television, put down the cell phone and take some time to plan for a brighter tomorrow. It’s hard to have a beautiful day outside and not want to go somewhere, to do something.
Please just do it safely, stay vigilant, stay respectful, and stay healthy.
Barbara Lee said, “It takes a variety of strategies and initiatives to address this pandemic. It’s about life and death and the survival of humanity.”
As part of the human race we each have a vital role to play in surviving these difficult times. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
This too shall pass, it won’t always be this way, enjoy the good in each day, and as my sister Donna reminded me, “If there isn’t any rain, there can be no rainbows.”
