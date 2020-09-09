Do you ever have one of those days when your last bit of nice snaps? My daughter Jessica, confessed that she had one of those days and almost immediately she regretted it. There’s just a slight problem with this scenario. We all have those moments, those days, it’s called being human. The key here is that there is regret. Being raised Catholic I learned that when we do wrong, when we do something we regret, the most important thing is to ask for forgiveness. To forgive ourselves first, then to ask forgiveness from those we hurt.
“To err is human, to forgive is divine,” Alexander Pope.
We certainly have been in some difficult times as a community, as a country, in the world. The every day worries, stress and concerns have been compounded during this pandemic. Even the nicest of people have their limits.
“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive,” Lee Iacocca.
Easier said than done, I know, but it does work. When I think about this pandemic and I have heard people say that they can’t wait for this year to be over I have to think why? Sure, I’ll admit, I thought the same thing but then I sat back and realized that I can’t change things right now but I can change how I think and feel about it. During this pandemic there has been good that has happened too. Families have learned how to depend on one another more and have had more time together. Families have reconnected and become stronger. Communities have reached out to one another, they’ve gotten to know their neighbors better and have helped each other out, they have been there for one another like they haven’t had to be before. Businesses have had to learn how to use technology and think outside the box in order to stay in business. Our schools have learned how to reach out to our students and embrace technology which can only help our children in the future. Children who live through this pandemic will be better prepared and more resilient to having to adapt in a crisis. This year hasn’t been our best. It’s only been a few months since my granddaughter was almost killed in a car accident then I almost lost my husband due to his medical conditions caused from high blood pressure. I can dwell on the negative or I can search for the positives.
Tayler’s accident has given us all an opportunity to realize how quickly our lives can change and how precious this young lady is to all of us. She was spared for a reason, she was given another chance, her time here is not over, so I am going to look forward to seeing what life has in store for her and cherishing every opportunity I have to spend with her. Sure, I wish she never had to go through that experience but I have seen a change in her that has been pretty incredible. It’s like her anger over the past has been lifted and her heart is whole again. The past doesn’t matter nearly as much as the present and the future. We can’t undo the past but we can live in the now and look forward to the future.
With Sean, again, I wish it had never happened to him and it hurts to see him work so hard at getting better every day. So many times I wish it was me, not him, but I do know that he has been spared as well. There is still more for him to do in the world and we won’t waste a moment of that time. It also showed us that he has a serious condition that has to be addressed daily for the rest of his life. Sometimes, no matter how well we take care of ourselves, there are underlying conditions that we just can’t control and with the help of science and some amazing doctors we know what we have to do now. They patched him up as best as they could and we know that heredity happens, so to speak, so we will do our best to keep him healthy and safe for a long time.
None of us know how long we have on this earth, and at times, especially when things are scary, stressful, worrisome and sad our “nice” can snap. Your kindness challenge for the week is to pause and remember. Remember all the events in your life, the good, the bad, the easy, the difficult. Look at them as life lessons that have made you smarter, stronger and wiser than you were yesterday and be grateful. Give thanks. Hug those you love a little tighter. Remember to tell those you care about that you love them and put your nice back in place.
“If you feel like you’re losing everything remember trees lose their leaves every year, and they stand tall and wait for better days to come,” Unknown.
