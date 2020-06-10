In the flash of an instant she could have been gone. No one wants to get that call, “Your granddaughter has been in an accident.” This time, the next words were, “She’s fine, shook up and some cuts and bruises, but the paramedics are on their way.” This Good Samaritan stayed with her until the paramedics arrived and I was right behind them.
More than once I’ve received a call like this. Once the results weren’t as good, I lost my husband. Today, God had other plans for Tayler. “Accidents happen, whether they’re car accidents, friendly fire, drug overdoses. Accidents happen, and they’re tragic. It’s like a bomb that goes off and pieces of shrapnel rip into the flesh of the family. It’s the families that need the compassion, because everywhere they walk, every day, someone reminds them of their loss.” James Belushi. We are grateful and blessed that we won’t suffer a loss this time
Time is so fleeting and so precious. Not one person stopped today, several did, each one of them giving, caring souls and this grandmother is forever grateful. I can’t even begin to find the words to thank the EMT’s, the police officers and the staff at the hospital. The moment I saw her truck upside down my heart was screaming in pain and my mind was battling with the knowledge that they said she was fine. Until I saw her, until I touched her nothing anyone said or did would make it okay.
The site of her vehicle, the look on her face when I entered the ambulance, the call I made to her Mother, her Father and her sister will stay with me forever. Accidents do and will happen. I know they happen for a reason. Tayler told me that when she climbed out of her vehicle she saw a white cross on the tree next to where her accident happened. I believe this was a sign, her time here is not over. When these things happen we feel a sense of urgency to make the most of each and every moment we are given on this earth. We never know when, in an instant, that all can change.
I am blessed, I am grateful and I am glad that several times today, before the accident, I told Tayler I loved her. I try to show her every day we are together and I pray for all my loved ones every day. Your kindness challenge for today is to ask yourself have I told my loved ones that I love them today? Disagreements happen, we hurt each other and many times those that are closest to us get hurt the most. Don’t let that hurt, that anger linger. Love is stronger than any other human emotion if you will listen to your heart, then voice your love with your words and show your love with your actions.
“Like the Good Samaritan, may we not be ashamed of touching the wounds of those who suffer, but try to heal them with concrete acts of love.” Pope Francis.
