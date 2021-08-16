My daughter, Jessica, posted a very insightful rendition of how she feels as a parent who has chosen to send her daughter back to school instead of choosing the virtual option. Like most parents, she’s worried about her getting sick. She’s also a caregiver for her grandfather so she worries about any of them bringing COVID back to her grandfather. Masks/no masks, vaccinating/not vaccinating, virtual/onsite, so many decisions so many worries and concerns that are added to the “old normal” issues parents face when summer is over and school is back in session. I feel for her and for all the other parents who have had to face these issues. She is not alone, you are not alone, we are in this together. Parenting and teaching during a pandemic are exhausting and worrisome.
In her post, she encourages people to remember that, “No two people in this world have the exact same situation whether it be health differences, economic differences, etc. so for one person to pass such judgment on another, is rather unjust. We are all just out there trying to make the best decisions we can based on fear, misinformation, and a tremendous amount of worry/stress.”
She goes on to ask us to be kind to each other. We need each other. She ends her post by saying she’s saying extra prayers for all of our students, teachers, and parents this year.
Her post inspired me to write this column and share her thoughts with you. So my kindness challenge for you this week is to ask you to pray, send positive thoughts to our children, parents, teachers, and staff at our schools. This includes those teachers and students who have opted to do virtual school. If you feel so inclined use social media to share your thoughts and prayers or send a note of encouragement to a student, teacher, staff member just to let them know that you are thinking about them.
Be safe, take all necessary precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy and above all else, the only thing we should be spreading is love and kindness, it’s contagious.
“Despite difficulties, always keep optimism. ‘I can overcome these difficulties.’ That mental attitude itself will bring inner strength and self-confidence,” Dalai Lama.
Let’s help our children learn this and remember this ourselves. Charles Darwin said, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.” Our lives have forever been changed, embrace it, own it, find the good in every day and share that with those you love.
