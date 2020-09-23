Visiting with family and friends can really lift your spirits. These visits have to be done “safely” for all parties but we can’t forget to think about our mental wellness as well as our physical well being. Life can be very complicated at times but there are things that you can do to simplify things.
If you are missing someone, call them or reach out to them the “old fashion” way and send them a letter. We have two granddaughters who love to get letters and they are pretty good about writing back. If you want to get together with someone, find a way to do it and do it safely. If you are being misunderstood, take the time to explain. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to ask, the only wrong question is the one never asked. If you aren’t happy with something change it. If you are happy with something let others know. If you need something, ask for it. If you love someone, tell them. “I’d rather regret something I did than regret not doing something.” Unknown.
Each day offers us new challenges, new opportunities and in a perfect world we could all say, at the end of the day, I had no regrets today. Is there something you can do today, right now, that will help you to reach that goal? Your weekly challenge is to set a daily goal of having no regrets. Sure life gets busy, complicated, but taking some time to prioritize our time, our commitments will help us reach the no regrets goal.
“Live with no excuses and love with no regrets,” Unknown.
A word of caution, though ... when you can’t reach this goal, when you have regrets know that it happens, you cannot change it, it can’t be undone or forgotten so take it as a lesson learned and move on. Tomorrow is another day, it’s not complicated. You are the only one that makes it complicated. I don’t regret the things that I’ve done but I do regret the things I didn’t do when I had the chance. Lesson learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.