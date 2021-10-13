This week I want to focus on the “Givers.”
Albert Schweitzer once said, “Wherever you turn, you can find someone who needs you. Even if it is a little thing, do something for which there is no pay but the privilege of doing it. Remember, you don’t live in the world all of your own.”
This is just so powerful and speaks straight to my heart. Are you a Giver?
When you give of your time, you share a talent, or make a donation to a cause that is near and dear to your heart you can be considered a giver. If you think about it, I would say we are all givers to some degree. I have been so privileged to know some really amazing people who recently have given so much of their time and shared their talents with their community that they truly inspire me to be a better giver myself. When you look at the definition of give it means to present voluntarily and without expecting compensation. This describes what a volunteer is.
If you are a volunteer you most definitely are a Giver.
“Volunteers are the only human beings on the face of the earth who reflect this nations compassion, unselfish caring, patience, and just plain loving one another,” Emma Bombeck.
But do we celebrate these individuals, do we say thank you?
I had the opportunity to thank the volunteers who helped with a large project in my community this weekend and it was very humbling. I just wanted to hug each and everyone of them and shout at the top of my lungs how great they are. I know you know these people, maybe you are one of them. Our world is so much richer because of their love.
“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to volunteer. Volunteer for something. There are many groups and organizations that need willing volunteers. Find a way for you to share your time, your talent or make a charitable contribution. There is always a need that needs to be met. There is always another mountain to climb, another challenge to conquer. This is your challenge. There’s something for everyone, find it. I’m just full of quotes this week but I want to leave you with this last thought from Audrey Hepburn, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands – one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” Thank you to all the Givers, to all the volunteers who make not only our communities better but keep love alive and well at home, at work, and in our communities. You are the difference.
