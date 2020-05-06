‘Being negative only makes a difficult journey more difficult. You may be given a cactus, but you don’t have to sit on it,” Joyce Meyer.
Things like graduation and my husbands birthday was so much more then I “dreaded” it would be, in a good way, turning my frown right side up. The staff and volunteers from Clinton High School did a great job, under the circumstances, to keep us safe and provide a graduation ceremony that we could all remember and look back on fondly. I may not have been able to plan a big birthday celebration for my best friend but as long as we are together we can make things great. It takes so much more energy to be sad and unhappy. So to spite these difficult times, I’m choosing to conserve energy. No cactus sitting for us!
Big events are still happening and each day brings new challenges.
Fortunately I’m still employed and working in a job where I get to help not just businesses in our community but the people too. It’s certainly been unusual and stressful at times. We’ve had family members and good friends hit pretty hard with depression and loneliness. I pray for all of us as we continue to move forward in these difficult times. My best advise is so similar to what my Grandmother used to always tell me, she’d say “Everything happens for the best.” Granted, it may take awhile for me to figure this out but in the end she was right.
So the, “Next time you’re stressed, take a step back, inhale and laugh. Remember who you are and why you’re here. You’re never given anything in this world that you can’t handle. Be strong, be flexible, love yourself, and love others. Always remember, just keep moving forward,” Unknown.
One of my favorite lines from the Disney movie “Finding Nemo” is when Dora encouraged all the fish caught in the fisherman’s net to “Just keep swimming, just keep swimming.” Dora may be a cartoon character but she taught us a lesson is fortitude that gives us hope. We need to keep moving forward, to finish strong and reach our goals in life. Now is certainly the time to just keep swimming, chin up, turn that frown upside down.
Your kindness challenge for the week is from Dolly Parton who said, “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.”
Smiles are free, you can practice social distancing when giving one and more times than not your will get one in return. The weather is nicer, the sun is shining, the birds are singing their songs, the world is healing, we are learning and working for a better, healthier tomorrow. Smile, it’s contagious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.