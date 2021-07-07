The phrase, No good deed goes unpunished, is a sardonic commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on the one who offers them. This is so wrong in all kinds of ways. No one should ever be punished or feel bad after they did something with good intentions. Granted this doesn’t happen often, or at least I hope it doesn’t, but when it does it’s just so hurtful.
Recently this has happened to me and a couple of friends who tried to help someone, went out of their way to show love and kindness, and then the tides were turned and now we feel like we should have never helped this person out. As a result, relationships have been strained and possibly forever altered. This is so very sad for everyone involved. Do we stop doing good deeds then? Do we let the hurt, the misunderstanding keep us from putting ourselves out there again? Heck no! Benjamin Franklin once said, “It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it.”
Now, that’s a powerful statement. Humans have a tendency to remember and focus on the bad, paying less attention to the good. Good deeds certainly don’t get as much press. The talk after a good deed is short-lived. The talk after an unkind act is talked about for a much longer period of time. What a shame.
For me, I will choose to take the hit, lick my wounds and be kind again tomorrow. I don’t do good deeds for the attention. I do it because I want to. I don’t like feeling regretful that I tried to help someone and they turned the tables on me and were unkind. Consequently, I will be less inclined to help that person the next time, if there is a next time, that they reach out to me. There is an idiom “Once bitten, twice shy.” which means that a person who has failed or been hurt when trying to do something is careful or fearful about doing it again, and there’s nothing wrong with being careful.
Your kindness act for the week is to contemplate your own actions. Have you been appreciative to those who have shown you an act of kindness or have you failed to show your appreciation? I had a friend go out of her way the other day to do something for me and after she left I realized that I got so caught up in “venting” my worries for the day that I couldn’t really recall if I thanked her for stopping by. I called her on the phone right away and apologized and thanked her. It happens, but I would have been so disappointed in myself if I would have let her go another minute without letting her know how much I appreciated her. When we do good for others it will always come back to us in unexpected ways. There is always an opportunity to do good, to be kind. Likewise, there are always opportunities to show appreciation when you are on the receiving end of kindness. Be sure you have a good balance to your days.
Always remember, “At the end of the day it’s not about how much stuff you have but how many hearts you’ve touched,” Unknown.
One of the hardest things to accept in life is that no one can truly hurt you. The only one who can do that is you. Don’t let their actions hurt the kindness within you. Kindness and punishment should never go hand in hand.
