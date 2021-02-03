Myself and many of my friends have been able to have our grandchildren more during this pandemic which is one of the “good” things that have happened since this pandemic hit.
As grandparents, we have so much experience and wisdom to share with the younger generation, and with many of our children and grandchildren doing virtual school it has opened up opportunities for us to share some of that wisdom when we are caring for them. We may not understand the new way that kids are doing math or understand the attraction this younger generation has for all the digital games that they are so wrapped up in but we do have lessons and experiences we can share. We also have the obligation as grandparents to spoil our grandchildren which we willingly do every chance we get. With that being said the kindness rocks project is an educational package that is being shared with elementary students to help teach the valuable lesson of kindness. It’s a fun creative way to teach a lesson and I do believe you can teach us old dogs new tricks and I really love this project.
As grandparents we can help foster kindness in our grandchildren if, when we have them, we paint some rocks with kindness messages painted on them.
Social and emotional learning is critical to a child’s development and can prepare children to become active members in their community as adults. Painting rocks is a fun way to combine a valuable life lesson with something fun to do.
One of the kindness rocks from this project had this message on it, “When we are all kinder to one another today we create a better tomorrow and when we create a better tomorrow together we build better communities and the world becomes a better place for all of us to live in.” Unknown.
This simple message when we paint in on a rock is a way to spread kindness. You do know kindness is contagious right?
Another rock had the word Grateful painted on it and next to each letter in the word grateful the following message was painted. “G-give kindness, R-rocks to others, A-and your gift will be, T-Treasured by someone at the, E-exact moment in time they, F-feel lonely, sad or confused, U-ultimately your gift of kindness creates the...L-love our world so desperately needs.”
What a great lesson that can be shared.
Your kindness challenge for the week is if you have your grandchildren or your children with you this week paint a rock with a kindness message and leave it for someone else to find. We look for things to keep our children busy and what better way to spend some of that time. Kindness is meant to be shared, it’s a life lesson that needs to be passed on. Will you help spread kindness and a love of giving onto our children with me? I think right after I fill my grandsons with sugar, we’ll paint some rocks and I’ll send them home. Just kidding, Jenni, I’ll give them a few veggies too before I send them home.
