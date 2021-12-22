So believe it or not I have been dealing with some hateful, vindictive people who resort to gossip, name-calling, making threats to make others think and act like they want them to. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
This last week individuals I know have resorted to thievery, lying and greed all in an effort to further their own personal and monetary gain. My poor sister called in tears this last week when she witnessed individuals’ hateful actions through road rage and demonstrations in front of stores all right before Christmas! This is not acceptable any time of year but just before Christmas, really? Just wow!
Honestly, there are times that I just shake my head and ask over and over again, why? I honestly don’t understand why anyone would waste so much energy on these negative actions and emotions?
I ran across this short story by an unknown author, “An old Cherokee told his grandson: ‘My son, there’s a battle between two wolves inside us all. One is evil. It’s anger, jealousy, greed, resentment, inferiority, lies, and ego. The other is good. It’s joy, peace, love, hope, humility, kindness, and truth.’ The boy thought about it and asked: ‘Grandfather, which wolf wins?’ The old man quietly replied: ‘The one you feed.’”
I have been accused of being too nice. Really? There is such a thing? My response was, okay, thank you.
“Anger and hatred are signs of weakness, while compassion is a sure sign of strength,” Dalai Lama.
When we are so consumed by negative emotions like hatred, jealousy, and anger we lose all control. We lose the ability to make good decisions. It clouds our judgment. True power is not in taking control over others but in controlling how we respond to others. I am the only one who can control how I respond to these negative people, thoughts, words, and actions. If this makes me too nice then so be it. I will fight when I need to, I will protect and defend when it is warranted but I will not let evil take root. I will feed the good.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to feed the good in yourself. We are humans, we all carry these evil emotions within us. We all have that good voice in our ear and the evil voice battling for attention. You’ve seen this in cartoons, we have daily choices where we choose to listen to evil or listen to good.
“Watch your thoughts, for they become words. Watch your words, for they become actions. Watch your actions, for they become habits. Watch your habits, for they become character. Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny,” Unknown.
I’ll take being too nice, I will feed the good daily. My greatest gift of kindness, my wolf, will have a full belly every day. Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.